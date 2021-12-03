Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Set for backup duties

Meeting the media for his first availability since re-signing with the Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov looked chill. The star left winger had endured a protracted negotiation over the summer and had been rewarded with a new five-year pact worth $45 million and heightened expectations after he torched the league with his dazzling play as a 23-year-old rookie. So, was he feeling the pressure? “No, no, it’s not pressure,” Kaprizov said. “Now it’s easy for me (once) I signed. I just want to play, it’s like, phew, now it’s just hockey.”

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO