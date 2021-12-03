ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Set for backup duties

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Merzlikins (illness) will back up Daniil Tarasov in Thursday's game versus the Stars,...

www.cbssports.com

The Columbus Dispatch

Elvis Merzlikins earns first shutout of season, leads Jackets to 3-0 win over Winnipeg

Zach Werenski picked his spot to perfection, or so the crowd at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday thought. The Blue Jackets defenseman fired a shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle that flew through a narrow window over Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's shoulder and into the back of the net. It was the kind of narrow window that takes careful attention and high-level skill to hit.
NHL
NHL

Roslovic, Merzlikins help Blue Jackets defeat Canucks, win third in row

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 39 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their third straight win, 4-2 against the Vancouver Canucks at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period for the Blue Jackets (12-6-0), who have won five of six. He made it 3-2 at 6:06.
NHL
FanSided

Dallas Stars fan appreciation night for Elvis Merzlikins

This is one of those rare events where I can see Dallas Stars fans rooting for another teams player tonight. This is the first meeting between the Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets since the Stars fan incident in Columbus. Here are how the Stars can win their 6th straight and let goaltender Elvis Merzlikins that most Stars fans are not like the one he encountered in Columbus.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Kirill Kaprizov: Now It's Just Hockey

Meeting the media for his first availability since re-signing with the Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov looked chill. The star left winger had endured a protracted negotiation over the summer and had been rewarded with a new five-year pact worth $45 million and heightened expectations after he torched the league with his dazzling play as a 23-year-old rookie. So, was he feeling the pressure? “No, no, it’s not pressure,” Kaprizov said. “Now it’s easy for me (once) I signed. I just want to play, it’s like, phew, now it’s just hockey.”
NHL
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Buries shorthanded tally

Texier scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Texier put the Blue Jackets up 2-0 at 8:42 of the first period, but that was it for their offense. The 22-year-old has four goals and an assist in his last six outings. He's up to six tallies, one helper, 27 shots on net and a plus-2 rating despite mainly playing in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Strikes quickly in loss

Nyquist scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Nyquist tallied just 45 seconds into the contest. The Swede has looked a bit more comfortable in a top-line role in November, racking up two goals and three helpers in his last seven games. He had just one goal in eight October outings, but his recent uptick in offense could earn him some interest in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Collects pair of helpers

Bjorkstrand notched two assists (one on the power play) and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Bjorkstrand set up a Boone Jenner goal in the second period and also had a hand in Zach Werenski's power-play tally in the third. The 26-year-old Bjorkstrand saw his five-game point streak snapped versus the Red Wings on Monday, but it didn't take him long to get back on track. The Danish winger has five tallies, 12 helpers, 43 shots and a minus-4 rating in 14 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Slings pair of assists

Bean registered two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Bean set up tallies by Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier, the latter's being a shorthanded goal. The 23-year-old Bean has played solidly on the top pairing alongside Zach Werenski this year. Through 15 games, Bean has seven points 21 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Plucks apple Thursday

Roslovic recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Roslovic helped out on a Justin Danforth goal in the second period. That assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Roslovic, though he's been limited to just four assists in 14 appearances overall. He's added 22 shots and an even plus-minus rating, but without a better scoring pace, he can be left off fantasy rosters.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores twice Thursday

Jenner scored two goals on six shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Jenner recorded the Blue Jackets' first two goals of the contest. He looked to have a hat trick in the third period, but that goal was later switched to Zach Werenski on the initial shot. Jenner still put in an excellent game and now has nine tallies, two assists, 46 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 14 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Sent down to AHL

Stenlund was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday. Stenlund is pointless through three NHL games this season while averaging just 7:32 of ice time. He doesn't figure to be fantasy-relevant anytime soon and will look to build upon the three points in seven games he's produced with the Monsters this season.
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets assign forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund to the Monsters. In three appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Stenlund supplied two penalty minutes and an even rating and added 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes and an even rating in seven appearances for Cleveland this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Mixed bag Thursday

Bean posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Bean helped out on the second of Boone Jenner's tallies in the contest. The 23-year-old Bean has collected four points in six games in November, but he's at just three goals and two helpers in 14 contests overall. The Alberta native has added 19 blocked shots, 21 shots on net and six PIM while working in a top-four role in his first season with the Blue Jackets.
NHL
myfox28columbus.com

Blue Jackets defeat Coyotes 5-4 in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrated a late-night win after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 in a shootout on Thursday. After seven rounds in a shootout, Yegor Chinakhov scored the winning goal. Captain Boone Jenner had two goals and almost had a hat trick. His third goal...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Blue Jackets barely edge Coyotes

Coming into tonight, the Arizona Coyotes had only two regulation wins in sixteen tries. The last time these two teams met, the Columbus Blue Jackets won an 8-2 barn burner where thirteen different Blue Jackets recorded a point. Standing in their way this time was Scott Wedgewood, who was boasting a .936 save percentage over the course of his three most recent starts. Could the Blue Jackets start off their desert trip with a win? Let’s take a look at what happened.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres fall to Blue Jackets, 7-4

The Buffalo Sabres fell short against the Columbus Blue Jackets in yet another event-filled game for the club. Tage Thompson recorded the first multi-goal game of his career with a pair of goals, but the Sabres fell to the Blue Jackets 7-4 at KeyBank Center on Monday. Zemgus Girgensons and...
NHL

