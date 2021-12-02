Houston MDS Boring workers oust IUOE Union from their workplace

Alabama Amazon workers will get a second chance to unionize after the National Labor Relations Board ordered a do-ever election at the Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse. The decision came after employees raised concern over how the first election in April was conducted, particularly pointing to Amazon's aggressive—and successful—lobbying against the first vote. The board called out the company’s installation of a U.S. Postal Service mailbox outside the warehouse, writing in its 20-page decision the move “essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.” “This dangerous and improper message to employees destroys trust in the board’s processes and in the credibility of the election results,” it wrote. It hasn’t decided whether it will hold a new election or whether the vote will be by in-person or mail-in ballots.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO