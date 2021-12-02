ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston MDS Boring workers oust IUOE Union from their workplace

By Bethany Blankley
starlocalmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – MDS Boring employees in Houston unanimously voted to remove International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) officials from their workplace after petitioning the National Labor Relations Board for a union decertification election. Despite the unanimous vote, union officials filed charges against the company in an attempt...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

MySanAntonio

Labor Board Official Orders Revote on Forming Union for Alabama Amazon Warehouse Workers

A labor board official has ordered a revote for Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama regarding forming the company’s first unionized warehouse in the United States. The decision was issued Monday by a regional director of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) after an agency review found that Amazon improperly pressured warehouse staff to vote against joining a union in early February.
LABOR ISSUES
yourconroenews.com

14,000 Kroger workers in Houston could go on strike before Thanksgiving

Nearly 14,000 Kroger workers in Houston voted last weekend to authorize a strike against the company as negotiations over a new contract continue to stall ahead of the busy Thanksgiving week. The authorization gives United Food and Commercial Workers Local 455 members the nod to walk off the job at...
HOUSTON, TX
WOWT

Kellogg’s union resume negotiations with striking workers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a new round of labor talks between a food maker and its workers, the union representing Kellogg’s employees and the company are returning to negotiations. Employees in Omaha and at three other Kellogg plants have been on strike since Oct. 5. Earlier this month, the...
OMAHA, NE
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Amazon Workers Get Second Shot at Unionizing

Alabama Amazon workers will get a second chance to unionize after the National Labor Relations Board ordered a do-ever election at the Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse. The decision came after employees raised concern over how the first election in April was conducted, particularly pointing to Amazon's aggressive—and successful—lobbying against the first vote. The board called out the company’s installation of a U.S. Postal Service mailbox outside the warehouse, writing in its 20-page decision the move “essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.” “This dangerous and improper message to employees destroys trust in the board’s processes and in the credibility of the election results,” it wrote. It hasn’t decided whether it will hold a new election or whether the vote will be by in-person or mail-in ballots.
BESSEMER, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

Workers accuse Sparrow of anti-union stance

Amid contract negotiations, the union representing about 2,200 workers at Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Hospital is alleging the hospital has repeatedly violated federal labor law. The Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, a local of the Michigan Nurses Association, filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board...
LANSING, MI
WOWK 13 News

Special Metals, union workers return to the bargaining table

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Another labor dispute in Huntington is returned to the bargaining table today. United Steelworkers Local 40 Union representatives met with Special Metals officials today to resume negotiations for the first time since Nov. 3. According to the union’s president, Chad Johnson, they’ve exchanged proposals, but there’s been no real movement just […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
thereader.com

Unions Strengthen as Workers Rise Up

This story is part of a larger package for The Reader and El Perico’s December issue about the state’s tight labor market. When Alba Martínez worked at Menards she made a good wage: $17 an hour, nearly twice Nebraska’s minimum. But it still wasn’t enough to support her four children and be able to build a house in her home country of Guatemala. Martínez (whose name has been changed to protect her identity) decided to leave for a job cleaning meatpacking machines for $21 an hour.
OMAHA, NE
Longview Daily News

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

Papermakers at the NORPAC paper mill announced a union drive Nov. 29, kicking off another effort to unionize the facility. According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.
LONGVIEW, WA
Axios

Scoop: Wirecutter union to pay workers for missed overtime

Every member of the Wirecutter Union will be eligible to receive overtime pay from union organizers for the hours they missed working overtime during the union's Black Friday holiday strike, thanks to an outpouring of donations to support the union's walkout. State of play: The Wirecutter union held a five-day...
LABOR ISSUES
Duluth News Tribune

Union Leader's View: Workers are in demand, want to be in unions

While public polling has shown historic levels of polarization in our politics, it has revealed one area of emerging bipartisan agreement: the approval of labor unions. As frontline essential and face-to-face workers braved unimaginable hazards to keep communities and our economy going through a deadly pandemic, record levels of Americans now support the idea of workers banding together to bargain for livable wages and safe working conditions.
LABOR ISSUES
yourvalley.net

Union for concession workers at Phoenix airport end walkout

PHOENIX (AP) — A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is ending a strike against the largest concessionaire after 10 days. The walkout by HMS Host employees represented by Unite Here Local 11 was over wages, health insurance and retirement contributions...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lincoln Journal Star

Kellogg reaches tentative agreement with striking union workers

Kellogg Co. announced Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement with striking union workers at the company’s cereal manufacturing plants. Dan Osborn, president of the Omaha chapter of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, confirmed Thursday that union members will vote on the five-year labor deal Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
The Clarion Ledger

Immigrant workers, youth, activists demand protection for workers, respect in workplace

Those driving by Congressman Bennie Thompson's gray cinder-block office on Medgar Evers Boulevard Saturday morning would have spotted a small group gathered beneath the office's sign. The group of about 40 people included day laborers, immigrant youth and immigration activists from across central Mississippi from Morton, Utica, Carthage, Canton, Ridgeland...
CANTON, MS
Medscape News

Amazon Underreported COVID Cases in Workplace, Unions Say

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A coalition of labor unions says that Amazon vastly misrepresented the number of its employees who contracted COVID-19 on the job. The Strategic Organizing Center says it examined reports Amazon filed with the Occupational Safety and...
kfgo.com

UAW workers vote to directly elect union leaders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have voted to change the union’s election method from the current delegate system to a direct election model, a court-appointed monitor said. The referendum, with 84% of the 143,000 ballots counted, shows 63% in favor of the direct voting...
ADVOCACY
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
cbia.com

Federal Workplace Vaccine Mandates: 'Be Prepared'

Labor and employment attorneys are advising Connecticut employers about their responsibilities under federal vaccine mandates as compliance deadlines loom. The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration released a 490-page Emergency Temporary Standard Nov. 4, covering the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements announced in September. Private sector employees with...
HEALTH
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH

