Unpopular Leaders

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of the 13 world leaders included in a release by Morning Consult, only four can claim that more...

whdh.com

Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

PARIS (AP) — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions — a get-tough policy that the country’s politicians say will cost votes but save lives. In Israel, potential carriers of the new omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
AFP

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive. The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The inclusion of Taiwan, and not China, led to an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it "firmly opposes" the invitation to "the so-called Summit for Democracy." Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Narendra Modi
The Associated Press

China lashes out at Abe over former leader’s Taiwan warning

BEIJING (AP) — China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and...
POLITICS
Fox News

COVID-19 omicron variant brings unpopular restrictions

Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions – a get-tough policy that the country's politicians say will cost votes but save lives. In Israel, potential carriers of the new omicron variant could be tracked...
WORLD
Reuters

In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron set for Saudi talks with crown prince

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for face-to-face talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, becoming the first major western leader to step on the kingdom's soil since journalist Jamal Khashoggi's 2018 murder. Macron considers Saudi Arabia vital to...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Cambodian leader Hun Sen says backs eldest son to succeed him

PHNOM PENH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of the world's longest serving leaders after 36 years in power, on Thursday offered support for his eldest son as his potential successor, a move the main opposition leader compared to North Korea. Hun Sen, who has presided...
POLITICS
madison

Steve Chapman: The mysterious unpopularity of Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware at a fancy store during her diplomatic visit to Paris. I'll pause here to give you time to pick yourself up off the floor. It's a major shock to learn that someone with a net worth of $7 million would do a little shopping on a trip abroad. I assumed Harris would pack a well-worn copy of "Europe on $30 a Day" and bunk in hostels. But no.
BUSINESS
Country
South Korea
Politics
NBC News

Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion as Russia increases troops along border

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia's Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine and said new initiatives coming from his administration are intended to deter Russian aggression. The president offered the measured warning to Putin in response to growing...
POLITICS
UPI News

Merkel urges Germans to defend democratic values at farewell parade

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked her countrymen and urged them to defend democratic values during a farewell speech delivered Thursday. Merkel, who is stepping down in less than a week following 16 years in office, addressed the country during a torchlight military parade, or "Grand Tattoo," held by the Bundeswehr, Germany's federal armed forces, at the Defense Ministry in Berlin.
EUROPE
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

