UPDATE: Carnethia has been found.

——-

Authorities are on the lookout for a woman that was last seen in White Marsh.

72-year-old Carnethia N. Marsh was last seen at 5 p.m., Thursday, December 2nd. Marsh stands all 5’3” and weighs 160lbs. Marsh was also last seen driving a red 2008 Lexus, GX, SUV.

If you have any information or if you have located Marsh please call 911.