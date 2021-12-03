ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Unvaccinated workers could wind up paying more for health insurance

By Archie Snowden
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYu43_0dCkfIst00

(WHNT) – Unvaccinated workers can expect to pay more for their health insurance premiums before the end of 2021.

That’s according to Thomas Campanella Healthcare Executive in Residence at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Rare piebald deer spotted in Madison County

Campanella says he believes that companies who use self-funded health plans will raise their health insurance premiums for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. He says there is also evidence that larger insurance companies will start charging more as well.

Starting in November, Delta Airlines announced that it will charge unvaccinated employees an extra two hundred dollars a month for the company health plan, citing the high cost of COVID hospitalizations.

“The increased cost from a hospital states the in point of unvaccinated people as related to those services, was in this past year totaling 3.7 billion dollars. Obviously, there’s a lot of cost-related especially if you’re unvaccinated and they are more likely to get COVID and they get into the hospital setting and between ICU and ventilators it gets quite expensive,” Campanella explained.

Campanella says he believes employers are not looking to penalize their employees for not being unvaccinated against COVID-19, but are looking for more ways to have a healthier workforce.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Business
Madison County, AL
Business
City
Delta, AL
State
Ohio State
County
Madison County, AL
Local
Alabama Health
Madison County, AL
Health
WHNT News 19

Health officials recommend getting COVID-19 vaccine and booster as they learn more about Omicron variant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As medical researchers work to learn more about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Alabama health officials are reminding residents of the importance of doing the basics when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus. This includes getting vaccinated or getting a booster if eligible. Booster shots are being administered through the […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy