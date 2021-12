CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Celebrate the season with a festive outdoor stroll through one of Charlotte’s most historic neighborhoods, beautifully decorated for the holidays. The Fourth Ward Holiday Sip & Stroll is set for Dec. 2-4. Each night from 5-9 p.m., visitors can enjoy a self-guided, porch-crawl-style tour in the picturesque Victorian-era heart of the neighborhood. There will be seasonal live music, carriage rides and complimentary food and drink tastings along the way.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO