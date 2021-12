Bob Stoops usually gets linked to big college football jobs that come available, but he has offered his strongest statement yet about his lack of interest. Stoops, a former assistant to legendary Florida coach Steve Spurrier, was asked about the vacant Gators job in an appearance on “The Sports Animal.” He firmly denied having any interest, and he made it sound like he doesn’t particularly want any other job right now.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO