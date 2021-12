I am turning 65 next March and am puzzled about Medicare’s seven-month enrollment period. I have heard that this time is only for Medicare Part B and that confuses me because I do not know how to enroll in Medicare’s Part A? Do you enroll in Medicare Part A and B separately or together? I do not know how the seven-month window works. Is there only a certain time that I can enroll? I work part-time and am not eligible for the company benefits. Please explain what I should do. Thanks, Gary from Katy, Texas.

