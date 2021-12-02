ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your guide to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, can be used at any level of any organization to evaluate success toward specified goals. The first rule of KPIs is that there are no hard and fast rules about KPIs:. •There is no standard set of metrics. •Many successful business ventures don’t manage...

The Next Web

Want to improve your e-commerce metrics? Focus on your QA score

I think most of us are aware of the fact that customers are important. Throughout the shift from traditional commerce business to the current focus on e-commerce enterprises, concepts like “the customer experience” and “the customer journey,” continue to ring true. In fact, in many cases, they’re more important than ever.
INTERNET
channele2e.com

IT By Design’s Top Five MSP Talent Predictions for 2022

Our decades of experience in providing the MSP market with high-quality talent in many areas – from dedicated engineers to RMM virtual administration – provides IT By Design (ITBD) with deep insights into staffing challenges and solutions. So armed with that knowledge, members of our leadership team took a peek into the crystal ball for 2022 and share with you what they believe the future holds for the talent sector in the MSP industry.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sterilization Trays Market Insights, Strategic Frameworks and Tools(2022-2031)| Medline, Placon, Terumo

Global Sterilization Trays Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Sterilization Trays Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Sterilization Trays Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Sterilization Trays Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
MARKETS
TrendHunter.com

Customer-Powered eCommerce Solutions

The 'Cevoid' platform is an intuitive solution for brands seeking to grow their user-generated content (UGC) marketing strategy without having to spend ample money on campaigns or search endlessly for the perfect content. The solution works by encouraging customers to tag the brand and utilize hashtags that will refer their content directly to the company. This will then enable brands to collect content directly from their customers or whitelisted influencers, while also helping with rights management to ensure that content is sourced and cited correctly.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
infosecurity-magazine.com

Cybersecurity Pros Need a Seat at the Table

In the early weeks of 2020, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published its first official guidance – a warning to US-based organizations to assess the ramifications and potential threat of a cyber-attack on their businesses following heightened tensions with the Iranian government. The advisory raised concerns about geopolitical tensions, the possibility of destructive cyber operations, cyber-enabled espionage and disinformation campaigns. CISA’s warning served as a stark reminder of the outsider threats that could impact an organization for purely geopolitical reasons. Without proper cybersecurity programs in place, all organizations are exposed.
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

It’s A Tough Market Out There — Here’s How To Find Quality Employees Fast

As businesses try to recover to pre-pandemic operating levels, you’ve probably heard about the issues plaguing companies since earlier this year: a lack of workers. The National Federation of Independent Business found that 42 percent of business owners had unfilled job openings, and even of the businesses currently hiring, 91 percent claimed there were little to no qualified applicants for the positions they had to fill. This doesn’t mean that if you’re currently hiring, you won’t be able to find the right people for the job. There’s a variety of factors affecting the current market, from tight wages, to questions about...
SMALL BUSINESS
investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
STOCKS
mainebiz.biz

How businesses can better engage their customers

New small businesses are emerging at a rapid pace. With a significant increase in the number of companies now operating, small businesses have to work harder than ever to reach their potential customers and stay competitive. One of the biggest challenges small businesses are facing is customer engagement. The good...
SMALL BUSINESS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS

