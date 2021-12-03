ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington defense beginning to find rhythm during three game winning streak

By Jake Rohm
 1 day ago

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Don’t look now, but the Washington Football Team is making moves in the NFC.

After starting the season 2-6, Washington has now won three straight, and are currently the #7 seed in the playoffs.

During the winning streak, the offense has been more efficient, however, it’s the defense that has really turned it around. In the first seven games, Washington’s defense was giving up 30 points on average, but in their last four games, they are only giving up an average of 18 points per game.

“I feel like we’ve kind of gotten into a good rhythm in terms of how we work,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “Defensively, we are doing a much better job of dialing it in, understanding the things we need to do, and then going out and playing for each other on gameday.”

Washington looks to get back to .500 for the first time since week 4 on Sunday as they travel out west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

