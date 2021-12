Members of the Montrose Youth Activities Commission have noticed that during summertime ball games and practices, there are lots of other youth coming to the ball fields. Perhaps their team isn’t practicing at that time, or maybe they are too young to be a ball player. Whatever the reason, their folks come, so they come too. Driving past the ball fields, you may have noticed that many times, other than ball games, kids are there, either playing basketball, riding bikes, or just “messing around.”

MONTROSE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO