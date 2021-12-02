ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS SPECIAL ENCORE OF JOHNNY MORRIS’ BASS PRO SHOPS U.S. OPEN NATIONAL BASS FISHING AMATEUR TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 5 AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 2, 2021 – NBC Sports presents special encore coverage of Johnny Morris’ Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championship...

