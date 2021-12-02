NBC SPORTS PRESENTS SPECIAL ENCORE OF JOHNNY MORRIS’ BASS PRO SHOPS U.S. OPEN NATIONAL BASS FISHING AMATEUR TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 5 AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC

Janson-led Initiative Inspired by Single “Bye Mom”. Warner Music Nashville singer/songwriter Chris Janson always goes above and beyond to give back to his community, and his recent venture with Bass Pro Shops is no exception. To commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day, the decorated entertainer joined Bass Pro Shops for an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign, with the intention of funding at least 20 life-changing scholarships (a minimum of $100,000) for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via national nonprofit organization Folds of Honor. In true Janson fashion, the campaign exceeded all expectations and came to an incredible grand total of $300,000 for the scholarship fund.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO