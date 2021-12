New research from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that food retailers might not see their hiring struggles structurally improve anytime soon. According to a poll of unemployed people conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in November, fewer than half of U.S. workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic and remain unemployed are actively and consistently looking for work. Nearly two-thirds of workers don't expect to have secured a new job before the new year, and 8% have elected for an early retirement, saying that they don't intend to go back to work at all.

