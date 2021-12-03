ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Source: Antonio Brown's Fake Vaccine Card Listed Citrus County

By Albert Breer
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lCak_0dCkcNTZ00

The star receiver and his two teammates attempted to use cards from a part of Florida to which they had no connection. The league has cleared the Buccaneers of any wrongdoing.

The three-game suspensions the NFL assessed to Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards, and ex-Bucs receiver John Franklin III on Thursday were the result of a two-week investigation into Brown’s vaccination status . But how they got caught misleading the team can be explained in two seconds.

All three players, sources said, produced vaccination cards purportedly from Citrus County, a county with a population of 153,843 about an hour and a half up Florida’s Gulf Coast from downtown Tampa. None of the three have any connection to that rural area—Brown and Franklin are originally from South Florida, and Franklin is from Ohio—which led to the league’s looking closer into each player’s status and ultimately busting them for fake cards.

Suspensions for Brown and Edwards start immediately, while Franklin will have to serve a three-game suspension before getting on the field if he’s signed by a team. All three waived their right to appeal and accepted the penalties.

“The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. “The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL/NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL.”

Brown, Edwards and Franklin are all now vaccinated, and that was verified by the NFL during the investigation, a source said. The Buccaneers’ involvement in this case was investigated by the league, and the team was cleared of any wrongdoing.

There have been rumblings for months about players’ providing fake cards , but the Bucs’ case is the first one the league has caught. According to the NFL, the league’s vaccination rate (based on players who have at least one shot) now sits at 94.5%. Additionally, 80% of those vaccinated got their shots at team facilities.

The NFL has put the responsibility on teams to verify players’ vaccination status and, according to a source, that won’t change as a result of this particular case.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs#Nflpa
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Buccaneers News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Antonio Brown Got His Vaccine Card From Another Player”, Former Chef Drops Bomb

The erstwhile chef for Antonio Brown has alleged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver of faking his vaccine card. He now quoted that Brown got it from one of his unnamed teammates. Such an explosive statement and that too in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine fiasco has once again rocked the NFL roster and in a big way.
NFL
Vanity Fair

Antonio Brown Fake-Vax-Card Claim Draws NFL Scrutiny

In response to the allegation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown used a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to circumvent the NFL’s safety protocols, the league announced on Friday that it is launching an investigation into the star wide receiver’s vaccine status. “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club. We will review the matter,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told CNN. “No club has reported any issues during the verification process,” added McCarthy, before noting that “any attempt by team personnel or players to use a forged or fake card would be reviewed under the personal conduct policy. In addition, it is a federal criminal offense.”
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy