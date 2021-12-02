ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Census Bureau releases new report on veterans

By rburgess
Trumann Democrat
 2 days ago

On June 2, 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau released a report on veterans entitled “Census Bureau Releases New Report on Veterans” in their online...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Do quitters ever win? New business filings up 56%, Census Bureau data show

Americans increasingly quit their jobs during the pandemic to become entrepreneurs and their own bosses, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 29. The number of unincorporated self-employed workers has climbed from nearly 8.8 million in March 2020 to more than 9.4 million in October 2021, according to Labor Department data. For comparison purposes, that number was 9.2 million in March 2008, during the financial crisis, and 8.7 million in March 2019.
hometownfocus.us

NVLSP releases 2021-2022 Veterans Benefits Manual

The National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP) recently announced the release of the 2021-2022 edition of its landmark Veterans Benefits Manual, the 30-year anniversary edition of the Manual. NVLSP created the manual in 1991. “We are pleased to mark the 30th anniversary of our Veterans Benefits Manual and offer the...
fox13news.com

Census Bureau names Lake Wales Florida's population center

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A city in Polk County has been named Florida's population center – the heart of the state – by the U.S. Census Bureau. The designation is the result of a geographic population calculation done by the agency every decade to summarize population shifts across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Veteran#The U S Census Bureau
federalnewsnetwork.com

The 2020 count is not the only major program the Census Bureau has had to delay

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Now that the 2020 decennial count is more or less in the rearview mirror, the Census Bureau has a new concern. The five-year American Community Survey will also be late, with the pandemic to blame as well. Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked about all this with Census Project co-director Howard Fienberg, who said Congress needs to bolster the Census Bureau with funds to modernize its data infrastructure and enhance the vital American Community Survey.
The Associated Press

Census Bureau works to improve confidence in 2020 headcount

The Census Bureau is looking to improve trust in the numbers it gathered during the 2020 census by fixing problems caused by the unprecedented challenges of conducting a U.S. head count during a pandemic, natural disasters and efforts by the Trump administration to politicize the process. Demographers, advocates and others...
census.gov

Census Bureau Data Tool Allows Aspiring Chefs to Research Annual Salary After Graduation

How can a culinary degree help an aspiring chef spice up future earnings?. The expected annual salary for a chef one year after culinary school is about $37,588, according to the Census Bureau’s Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes (PSEO) Explorer tool. Salaries rise to $47,711 in five years and $52,941 10 years after culinary college.
UPI News

Census Bureau: Americans moving to new homes at lowest rate on record

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Americans are moving out of their current homes and into new homes at the lowest rate in 70 years, U.S. Census Bureau data released Wednesday indicates. The data showed 8.4% of Americans live in a different house than they lived in a year ago as 27.1 million people moved homes from 2020 to 2021, both the lowest figures since the Census Bureau began recording moving data in 1948.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
hometownnewstc.com

New Veterans Council leadership

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY ― The Veterans Council of Indian River County, the lead agency for providing programs and direct aid to veterans and their families in Indian River County has announced their 2021-22 board of directors. Father Dave Newhart began serving as chaplain on the Veterans Council board of and...
Valley News

Redrawing of Menifee’s four districts to be made following the latest census reports

The redrawing of Menifee’s four district lines based on the latest 2020 census will require input from the residents of the community through a series of public workshops with the first held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Sun City Library, 26982 Cherry Hills Blvd. Others will be announced before February 2022. The residents may still submit their comments on a public comment form or by submitting their own draft map for consideration. The district boundaries are outlined on a chart found on the city of Menifee website online at http://www.cityofmenifee.us/redistricting. “Public input into the redistricting process is critical,” City Clerk Sarah Manwaring said. “Our office encourages and is available to answer any questions or receive comments that residents may have.” The ded.
MENIFEE, CA
wagmtv.com

VA and Bureau of Veterans’ Services teaming up for 3-day assistance program

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine veterans looking to get assistance or answers on claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs now have some help. The Maine Bureau of Veterans Services is partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Benefits Administration at Togus. This virtual program, running December...
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
CNBC

Renters are still protected from eviction in these states and cities

The national eviction ban has lapsed, but New York, New Jersey and New Mexico have their own moratoriums. Many cities continue to curb the proceedings as well. As a result, around half of renters in the U.S. still have some protections available. As the struggles for renters continue, at least...
HOUSE RENT
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities for Black Americans

Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more likely than white Americans to face serious financial hardship, be incarcerated, or have poor health outcomes. While no area is free from discrimination or racial disparities, there are a number of U.S. metro areas where the […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy