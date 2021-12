Hammer and large nails (or outdoor-rated adhesive hanging hooks) fresh or artificial garland large enough to hang around doorframe's top and sides. Purchase or make your own garland, then assemble all materials on your front porch (Image 1). Hold garland over the doorframe to do a “dry fitting” before securing hangers. Trim garland to size with scissors or wire cutters if necessary. Hammer in a large nail at the top corner of the doorframe on the left and right sides (Image 2). Tap one more nail above the doorframe's top center to prevent garland from drooping over the door, possibly getting caught or impeding function. Or, for a damage-free solution, opt for outdoor-rated removable hooks, instead.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 15 DAYS AGO