Now that you've finished off the remainders of your leftover turkey (which should be eaten within four days, according to USDA food safety guidelines), it's time to jump on into Christmas. Over the years, I've gotten more excited about the holiday season. Maybe because I now have young kids, or maybe because time seems to be passing by quicker than I'd like. And this year, as the fatigue of the pandemic seems to endlessly drag, it feels like I'm looking forward to the Christmas break more than ever.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO