Grab your best Santa hat or elf ears and celebrate the season with a Holiday Sip and Sketch at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1 at Turning Point Beer! After the popular Halloween-themed Sip and Sketch, the City is teaming up with Turning Point Beer again for an evening of festive art-making that is sure to make even the grinchiest Grinch, merry. A variety of holiday-inspired still lifes will be set up at tables around the brewery, where artists will get the chance to move from station to station and sketch out festive objects. In addition, there will be a table with random art supplies to choose from, should you want to set out to make your own magical creation. Tickets are $12 for those 21 and over and $6 for individuals under 21. Each participant will receive a sketch book, drawing pencil, goodie bag, and two drink tickets (for those 21 and older).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO