Hutchinson, KS

Two strangers awarded after saving Hutchinson man’s life

By Hunter Funk
 5 days ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson man is lucky to be alive, and it’s all thanks to some random strangers.

Tim Herrman was headed to Midwest Superstore to trade in his old pickup to get a new one.

He and his wife were finalizing the paperwork when he said he wasn’t feeling well and went out to the truck.

When his wife came out, she said he wasn’t acting right.

“I just kind of seized up and fell over, and she tried to get me awake, but she couldn’t, so she ran into the dealership to get some help,” Herrman said.

He was having a heart attack and was in cardiac arrest. With time running out, car salesman Greg Flores said he ran outside to help.

“He didn’t have a pulse or anything,” Flores said. “I started doing CPR.”

Nearby, Hutchinson Clinic Nurse Britnea Weaver was looking at Herrman’s old truck.

“Crazy enough, Tim, the man we did CPR on, he was just dropping off his old truck, and we went, test drove his old truck, and later we bought his old truck,” she said. “We’d just come inside from test driving his old truck that he was dropping off, and they said, ‘They’re out there to do CPR on him.'”

Weaver ran out to help. The two strangers switched back and forth, doing CPR until EMS arrived.

“We were so glad to hear the sirens coming down the street when they finally showed up,” Flores said. “Those guys are the real heroes.”

“It took about 10 to 15 minutes,” Weaver said.

The two paramedics that showed up at the scene said this quick action helped keep him alive.

“That doesn’t happen to a lot of the patients in this situation, so we were very thankful for the staff here and the fire department and my partner and everything,” said Reno County Paramedic Chris Lash.

Reno County EMS Chief Dave Johnston said the CPR kept Herrman’s blood flowing.

“The important factor in this one was early CPR. As soon as Mr. Herrman went down, they were able to start CPR and keep the blood pumping into his brain, into his heart, and that set up everything,” Johnston said.

Several weeks later, Herrman met the two.

“I actually have met both of them and thanked them for helping me, and it was quite an emotional meeting both times,” he said. “I am very thankful that I was there and that those people took the time to help me.”

Flores and Weaver were awarded a citizen lifesaving award presented by the Reno County EMS and Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

It has the responders reminding people that it’s a great skill to learn and one that could save someone’s life.

It’s giving Herrman and many others a new outlook on life.

“I’m glad they stepped up and helped, and I hope other people take the time to step up if they’re in that situation. It saved me, and I’m sure it’ll save somebody else down the road,” he said.

KSN News

KSN News

