Premier League

Report: Newcastle United Interested in January Move for Chelsea Star Ross Barkley

By Rob Calcutt
 1 day ago

Chelsea's Ross Barkley has been linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Blues man joined the west London side during the 2018 January transfer window from boyhood club Everton.

He has been unable to make a real impact since joining though and there is now speculation over his future at the Champions of Europe.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to The Telegraph, Barkley is one of many names on a shortlist of players that Newcastle would be interested in bringing to the club.

He is joined by the likes of Jesse Lingard, James Tarkowski and Kieran Trippier, with the Tyneside outfit keen to sign new players in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite claims that Premier League clubs would be reluctant to do business with the Magpies over concerns about their recent takeover, the report suggests that the club's senior officials have not yet experienced such a problem.

With Newcastle currently sitting bottom of the Premier League table, there is no doubt they will be keen to strengthen for the remainder of the season.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Barkley has made 94 appearances for the Blues since his arrival half way through the 17/18 season.

He has scored 11 and assisted 11 during that time, picking up winners' medals in the FA Cup and Europa League along the way.

There was speculation over his future during the summer transfer window after his loan spell at Aston Villa last season, but he has since remained a part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for the campaign.

