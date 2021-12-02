ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Federal Authorities Investigating Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Andrew Cuomo

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal prosecutors are investigating the sexual harassment claims against Andrew Cuomo as part of a two-pronged probe — one civil,...

Missoulian

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Video released Monday of an 11-hour interview with investigators last July, shows former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defiantly denied allegations he sexually harassed women and sparred with the lawyers questioning him. During the interrogation, Cuomo insisted he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers had misrepresented what happened. He also bristled at a groping allegation by an aide, Brittany Commisso, who said Cuomo had pulled her toward him and grabbed her breast in the governor's mansion. Cuomo, 63, said it would be "not even feasible" for him to have done that, especially since he believed his conduct was constantly under scrutiny by enemies, including one of the lawyers then investigating him, former acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim.
Sand Hills Express

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo over texts with Andrew Cuomo’s team

CNN has indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo over his communications with Andrew Cuomo’s team about the sexual misconduct allegations against the former governor, a spokesperson for the network said Tuesday. The suspension comes one day after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a series of text messages between him and Andrew Cuomo’s top aide in which he asked to play a larger role in the response.
CBS News

Chris Cuomo coordinated with Andrew Cuomo's top aide as allegations spiraled, text messages show

CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo sought to help tailor former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's responses to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to documents released Monday by the state's attorney general. Chris Cuomo has previously acknowledged involvement in his brother's response to the allegations, but the new documents shed light on his day-to-day communications with a top aide to the governor.
mediaite.com

Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Considering Bid for New York Attorney General

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly considering a bid to reclaim his old position as the state’s attorney general. “People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person familiar with the situation told The New York Post on Friday. “They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”
CBS News

CNN indefinitely suspends Chris Cuomo after text messages to brother's top aide were released by New York attorney general

CNN has indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo over his communications with Andrew Cuomo's team about the sexual misconduct allegations against the former governor, a spokesperson for the network said Tuesday. The suspension comes one day after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a series of text messages between him and Andrew Cuomo's top aide in which he asked to play a larger role in the response.
Fox News

New York papers publish scathing Cuomo reactions after damning state report: 'Andrew Cuomo's shame'

New York newspapers and reporters were not kind to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., after Monday's report that revealed corroboration of his misconduct. Cuomo resigned in August after a slew of sexual harassment allegations and a report from the attorney general found that from 2013 to 2020, he harassed multiple women and retaliated against a former employee who complained.
Complex

CNN to Review Chris Cuomo’s Role in Andrew Cuomo Scandal After Details Show How He Helped His Brother

Chris Cuomo may have crossed a line with the lengths he went to help his brother, Andrew Cuomo, fend off a cascade of sexual harassment allegations, a new deposition revealed. Per the Hollywood Reporter, CNN, where Cuomo works as an anchor, is investigating his deposition with the New York Attorney General’s office, to determine if the younger Cuomo engaged in inappropriate conduct.
