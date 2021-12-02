Federal Authorities Investigating Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Andrew Cuomo

Video released Monday of an 11-hour interview with investigators last July, shows former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defiantly denied allegations he sexually harassed women and sparred with the lawyers questioning him. During the interrogation, Cuomo insisted he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers had misrepresented what happened. He also bristled at a groping allegation by an aide, Brittany Commisso, who said Cuomo had pulled her toward him and grabbed her breast in the governor's mansion. Cuomo, 63, said it would be "not even feasible" for him to have done that, especially since he believed his conduct was constantly under scrutiny by enemies, including one of the lawyers then investigating him, former acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim.

