Saved by the Bell's Josie Totah Is the Funniest Mean Girl on TV

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t have Peacock, there’s a good chance you’ve missed out on one of the best high school shows on TV right now: Saved by the Bell. The reboot of the classic teen sitcom not only features most of the original cast, now as adults, but has a great cast...

‘Saved By The Bell’: How Dustin Diamond’s Screech Was Remembered In Season Two Premiere

Peacock’s Saved By The Bell revival dropped its second season on Wednesday and the premiere features a tribute to Screech, the character played by Dustin Diamond who died in Feb. from cancer. In the episode titled “The Last Year Dance,” the story picks up a year after the events from the Season 1 finale. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) are casually catching up in Bayside High’s parking lot after the former has dropped off his son Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog). It’s is revealed that the elder Morris lost his re-election bid for Governor of California to Prince Harry before...
‘Saved by the Bell’: How Was the Show’s Tribute to Dustin Diamond? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episode 1.]. Saved by the Bell is back and paying tribute to one of its vets as the original stars honor former colleague Dustin Diamond, who famously portrayed Screech. The actor, who was born in 1977, died earlier this year at the age of 44 due to a battle with Stage 4 lung cancer.
Josie Totah
Lin Manuel Miranda
Saved by the Bell's Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Talk Slater and Jessie's Second Chance at Love

For Saved by the Bell‘s Jessie Spano, giving into a “bad idea” might be the thing that finally makes her happy in a way her marriage to the insufferable Rene never did. Midway through Season 2 of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, Kelly suggests it’s kismet that a newly divorced Jessie and still-single Slater just so happen to work together at Bayside nearly 30 years after their high school romance fizzled out. Jessie insists that she no longer thinks about Slater’s butt — err, about Slater that way, but as fate would have it, Season 2 culminates in a passionate kiss between the excitable guidance counselor and dimwitted gym teacher, setting up a potential romance in Season 3. (Their kiss, for all you OG Bell fans, is accompanied by the Zack Attack classic “Did We Ever Stand a Chance.”)
Josie Totah Is Committed To Making 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot A Win For Inclusive TV

As she returns to the halls of Bayside High, Josie Totah hopes that laughter will prove yet again to be the best medicine. The actor can currently be seen in Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot, which features a cast of young newcomers alongside stars from the original. She plays Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio, a popular cheerleader and Bayside High’s brassy queen bee.
'Saved by the Bell' Boss and Josie Totah Break Down Lexi's Powerful Episode in Season 2 (Exclusive)

While there’s no shortage of laughs on Saved by the Bell, there’s also some unexpected tears -- well, happy tears -- thanks to an unexpectedly powerful episode that arrives halfway through season 2. Written by Chris Schleicher and Jen Chuck and directed by Heather Jack, “From Curse to Worse” sees Lexi (Josie Totah) suddenly forced to speak out when a competing school bans a transgender girl from its soccer team. But instead of taking on the fight with her fellow LGBTQ students, she attempts to write a play that will solve transphobia once and for all.
Why Elizabeth Berkley Lauren’s ‘Showgirls’ Jokes in ‘Saved by the Bell’ Are So Delightful

Even admirers of the movie “Showgirls” can concede that it was not a movie with its star’s best interests in mind. The 1995 box-office bomb was, in its moment, pilloried for its indulgent taste for sleaze; with some distance, it’s possible to see it as director Paul Verhoeven’s lovingly manic embrace of American trash culture. But re-evaluating the movie hasn’t rescued the prospects of its star, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, who as recently as last year said she was “bullied” for the role and made “a pariah in the industry I had worked so hard for.” For all the glee that imbues “Showgirls,”...
Is Leah Remini About to Reprise Her Iconic ‘Saved by the Bell’ Character in the Show's Reboot?

We all love a good reboot. But you know what's the best part of revisiting an old favorite?﻿ Seeing the original cast come back to reprise their beloved roles. (We're literally gritting our teeth in anticipation of the return of ﻿Sex and the City﻿ as ﻿And Just Like That...). ﻿On the list of successful remakes is ﻿Saved by the Bell﻿, which premiered on Peacock back in November 2020.
When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
