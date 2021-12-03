PUBLIC AGENDA: Downtown parking, housing proposals; proposed ballot measure

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 29. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a small session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with SEIU, Local 521, Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Peace Officers Association, Palo Alto Police Management Association, International Association of Firefighters, Local 1319 and Palo Alto Fire Chiefs Association. The council will then consider adopting policies to assist renters and discuss their preferred design alternative for the Churchill Avenue rail crossing. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO