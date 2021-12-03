ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

PUBLIC AGENDA: Downtown parking, housing proposals; proposed ballot measure

By Palo Alto Weekly staff
 1 day ago

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 6. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss a lawsuit from Joel Alejo and the status of the city's labor negotiations with various labor unions. The council will then consider changes to...

PUBLIC AGENDA: Church Avenue rail crossing; Castilleja's reconstruction project revisions

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 29. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a small session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with SEIU, Local 521, Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Peace Officers Association, Palo Alto Police Management Association, International Association of Firefighters, Local 1319 and Palo Alto Fire Chiefs Association. The council will then consider adopting policies to assist renters and discuss their preferred design alternative for the Churchill Avenue rail crossing. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
Palo Alto looks to industrial sites to address housing shortage

Areas zoned for manufacturing, industrial uses could accommodate up to 2,500 new residential units. East Meadow Circle is no stranger to housing booms. Two decades ago, the neighborhood was Palo Alto's hottest area for residential development, with newly constructed housing complexes known as Echelon, Vantage and Altaire bringing more than 500 apartments and condominiums to what has historically been one of the city's few industrial neighborhoods. A few blocks away, on Fabian Way, the Taube Koret Campus for Jewish Life had just gone up — a major development that would ultimately include a 193-unit senior community known as the Moldaw Family Residences.
City services limited during Thanksgiving weekend

• Palo Alto libraries: The Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. All branches will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary. • City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
A 'mythical bridge' no more: Palo Alto's new bike overpass is now open

Path that connects South Palo Alto to the Baylands was 10 years in the making. As a coalition of cycling groups, community members, city employees and company representatives gathered on the east Baylands side of the new bridge over U.S. Highway 101, officials from the city, county and state couldn't help but repeat one message in their speeches before they opened the path with a ribbon cutting: Finally.
Palo Alto's new bike bridge is almost ready to debut

After a decade of anticipation and two years of construction, Palo Alto's new bike bridge over U.S. Highway 101 will officially open to the public on Saturday morning. The city will mark the milestone with a grand opening ceremony next to the new bridge, a $23 million structure that will replace an existing seasonal underpass at Adobe Creek. Located about a third of a mile north of San Antonio Road, the bridge offers bicyclists and pedestrians in south Palo Alto year-round access to the Baylands. The project also includes a new Adobe Reach Trail, which opened in late October and which connects trailheads at East Meadow Drive and West Bayshore Road.
Jackie Speier's retirement fuels speculation about Democratic successor

But any speculation over who will seek to succeed Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, a political icon who won her first election 41 years ago, hinges on a major wild card: The district that Speier has been representing is in the midst of being reshaped and its boundaries won't be known until late December. The redistricting process, which could result in some would-be candidates falling outside the lines of the heavily Democratic district, is adding a layer of complexity to plans to find Speier's successor. While the U.S. Constitution allows candidates to run for a seat outside their district, provided they live in the state, the shift could deter candidates concerned about being perceived as outsiders by the district's constituents.
