ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

K12 (LRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

K12 (LRN) closed the most recent trading day at $33.48, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the online education company had lost 10.22% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.09% in that time.

K12 will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, K12 is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $395.35 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

LRN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.88% and +2.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for K12. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. K12 is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that K12 has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.69, so we one might conclude that K12 is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LRN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Schools stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stride, Inc. (LRN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks Set to Beat the Market (Again) in 2022

Tesla is on the cusp of opening two new gigafactories, which should supercharge growth going forward. Atlassian offers collaborative software tools to 216,500 customers, making it a great bet if there's a COVID-19 resurgence. Both companies are profitable with soaring revenue growth rates. It has been a strong 2021 for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lrn#Infrastructure#0 78#Dow#Zacks Rank
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Add These 4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks for Better Gains

Value style is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors, such as the pandemic. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, value investment strategy suits best to investors having long-term horizon.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock: Why The Price Is Surging Today

The stock price of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) increased by over 19% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) – a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions – increased by over 19% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the results Marvell Technology’s third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy