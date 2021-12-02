ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Market Swing Takes Hold; Q3 Results for ULTA, DOCU, MRVL

By Mark Vickery
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

That market swing-back into the green happened today, after Wednesday’s false-start and deeper gauge into Omicron variant/inflation fears. As scientists sift through data on the new variant, discovered in the U.S. yesterday for the first time, the buzz is these fears may be overblown. The Dow has thus enjoyed its best trading day since June, +619 points or +1.82%; the S&P 500 was +1.42% and the Nasdaq was +0.83%. The long-struggling Russell 2000 broke through +2.54% on the day.
After the close, we also received new Q3 earnings results from Ulta Beauty ULTA , DocuSign DOCU and Marvell Technologies MRVL , two out of three Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) which outperformed expectations.
We are far from data-secure on Omicron at this stage, but current discussions are whether it is more or less contagious and/or deadly than the Delta variant, and whether current vaccines and treatments can at least keep contractors of the coronavirus from getting sick enough to seek a hospital bed. That we are not seeing immediate emphatic evidence of Omicron being worse is, in itself, a good enough reason for market participants to go near-term bargain hunting.
As far as the increased rate of the Fed’s tapering program, which startled markets Tuesday and shook them out somewhat yesterday, it would appear cooler heads have prevailed, near term. Ramping up asset purchases to higher than $15 billion per month — from the $120 billion that has kept the economy awash in cheap cash since the earliest days of Covid on our shores — is not the same as seeing interest rates tightening. That is saved for sometime in Q1 or Q2 of next year, and will be dependent on a continually strengthening economy, which would discount the overall effects of Omicron.
Ulta Beauty posted a record quarter on very strong Q3 numbers after the closing bell today, with earnings of $3.93 per share rocketing past the $2.51 in the Zacks consensus or $2.00 billion in revenues, outpacing the $1.90 billion analysts were looking for. Full-year revenue guidance has also been raised to $8.6 billion from the previous consensus $8.3 billion. Shares bought up +6.5% immediately upon the news, but have moderated to +4.5% at this hour.
DocuSign has had a rougher time of it after also reporting quarterly numbers after the closing bell. While the digital document services firm did beat on both top and bottom lines — 58 cents per share on $545 million in sales versus 46 dents expected on $529 million — revenue guidance for Q4 has been ratcheted notably lower: to a range of $557-563 from the Zacks consensus $573 million. This caused late-traders to dump shares over -20% on the news, giving up the company’s gains year to date.
Marvell Technologies also put up record revenue numbers for its Q3 report released this afternoon, with 43 cents per share outperforming the 38 cents expected and 25 cents in the year-ago quarter, on record-high sales of $1.21 billion, which topped the $1.15 billion our analysts had projected. The company also upped guidance on both top and bottom lines for next quarter, calling its Data Center business “promising,” and now consisting of 40% of total company revenues.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL): Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Marvell, Ulta, Morgan Stanley Rise Premarket; DocuSign Slumps

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, December 3rd. Please refresh for updates. Didi Global (NYSE: DIDI ) ADRs fell 7.2% after the Chinese ride-hailing giant announced it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, just a few months after its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docusign#Mrvl#Docu#Omicron#Dow#Ulta Beauty Ulta#Marvell Technologies#Fed#Covid
Zacks.com

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) View Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Gains

ULTA - Free Report) moved up 5.2% in the after-market trading session on Dec 2, as the company posted splendid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company raised its fiscal 2021 guidance. During the quarter, the top and the bottom line advanced year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Z updates house-flipping unwind; SPWH broken merger; TLYS earnings; ESPR offering; LGVN jumps

Friday's midday trading saw Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) recover a portion of the losses it suffered after its sudden decision recently to close down its home-flipping business. The stock gained after the company revealed progress in winding down the inventory of homes it stockpiled during that endeavor. Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) also stood among...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus. Asbury Automotive Group,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Penny Stocks To Buy For A Short Squeeze? 5 To Watch Now

One of the hottest trends in the stock market today has penny stock traders looking for short squeezes. Thanks to extensive breakouts from the likes of AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and plenty of others, the market metrics of this trend have led to huge making money potential. One of the reasons for this is the short-term moves made by these types of stocks. But, first, what is a short squeeze, and why should it matter?
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock: Why The Price Is Surging Today

The stock price of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) increased by over 19% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) – a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions – increased by over 19% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the results Marvell Technology’s third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Add These 4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks for Better Gains

Value style is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors, such as the pandemic. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, value investment strategy suits best to investors having long-term horizon.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

How Cavco (CVCO) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO. This is because this security in the Building Products – Mobile Homes and RV Builders space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

DocuSign (DOCU) Beats Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q3

DOCU - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Non-GAAP earnings per share of 58 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1% and increased more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $545.3 million surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and increased 42.5% year over year. In the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy