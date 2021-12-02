Stitch Fix (SFIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed at $22.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the online clothing styling service had lost 35.33% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stitch Fix as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 7, 2021. In that report, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 244.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $572.27 million, up 16.69% from the prior-year quarter.

SFIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.71 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -787.5% and +16.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stitch Fix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Stitch Fix is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

