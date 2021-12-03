Panhandle Weather 12-2-2021
With clear skies and light winds tonight, it will be an ideal situation for fairly widespread fog formation. It will likely be dense in places, and a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed later this evening or overnight. Fog burnoff this morning took until about 15z (10 am ET), and it may take a little longer yet on Friday morning.
It seems reasonable that a few patches of fog could linger for most of the day over the coolest nearshore waters of Apalachee Bay. For example, the water temperature along the waterfront in Apalachicola is a chilled 61F degree.
Nice weather other than the fog issue mentioned here will continue. If you want to be a part of our Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle click the line here. https://www.mypanhandle.com/christmas-across-the-panhandle/ Go to the section that says submit your own and follow the instructions.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0