Apalachicola, FL

Panhandle Weather 12-2-2021

By Ross Whitley
 1 day ago

With clear skies and light winds tonight, it will be an ideal situation for fairly widespread fog formation. It will likely be dense in places, and a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed later this evening or overnight. Fog burnoff this morning took until about 15z (10 am ET), and it may take a little longer yet on Friday morning.

It seems reasonable that a few patches of fog could linger for most of the day over the coolest nearshore waters of Apalachee Bay. For example, the water temperature along the waterfront in Apalachicola is a chilled 61F degree.

Nice weather other than the fog issue mentioned here will continue. If you want to be a part of our Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle click the line here. https://www.mypanhandle.com/christmas-across-the-panhandle/ Go to the section that says submit your own and follow the instructions.

