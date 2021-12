Partnership will focus on investing in companies that are delivering data security and compliance solutions to the education and workforce markets. Avathon Capital, an investment firm focused on the education and workforce management markets, has partnered with Ken Naumann, former Chairman and CEO of AccessData Group, Inc., to serve as the firm’s newest Executive in Residence. Naumann is partnering with Avathon to expand its investment activity with innovative companies that are delivering next-generation data privacy, risk management, and compliance solutions.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO