How to Livestream Celine’s Summer 2022 Show

By Claire Stern
Elle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars, set an alarm on your iPhone, call your friends, etc. Celine will reveal its summer 2022 collection tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 AM EST sharp. Last season, creative director Hedi Slimane...

WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
In Style

This Secret Sale Has Designer Bags and Shoes for Hundreds Less

We thought the prices were typos, they’re so good. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In fashion, we've just come to accept that certain brands rarely (if ever) get...
Vogue

Dua Lipa’s Black Maximilian Dress Proves That Quiet Elegance Always Wins At The Fashion Awards

If the Fashion Awards paid tribute to services to young designers, Dua Lipa might well have walked away with a statuette for her commitment to wearing up-and-coming brands. The Vogue cover star, who this year reinvented herself as the poster girl for emerging talent thanks to her stylist Lorenzo Posocco’s eye for the next big thing, called upon Maximilian Davis to create her a custom look for the industry celebration.
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
NBC News

Zendaya sports a golden spine — yes, you read that right — on the red carpet

From the front, Zendaya’s latest red carpet gown looked like a simple black dress with a high neck and elbow-length sleeves. The "Malcolm & Marie" star's backless dress was held together by an elaborate metal cage that looked like a golden spine with ribs fanning out to the sides. The spine transformed into twin snake heads with glittering eyes that reached up to her shoulder blades.
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Lady Gaga brought her character from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” to life today in the ultimate designer ensemble. The singer was dressed in a monogrammed Gucci outfit as she left her London hotel, Corinthia. The look featured a long dress with the classic Gucci logo printed. The exterior had a slight shimmery detail. She paired the dress with a matching cape that boasted a leather lining on the collar and down the trim. She accessorized with a silver Gucci top strap shoulder bag with metal logo detail. For footwear, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform...
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Brings Futuristic Flair to the Little Black Dress With Sheer Panels & Platform Sandals

Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic flair to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post. The actress and model posed in a geometric cutout dress on Friday. The frock featured a corset-styled top with leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh detail which ran across the bodice. The bottom of the gown boasted a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a sheer maxi skirt detail that ran down the back of her legs with an opaque trim and see-through center. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) She kept it simple...
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
POPSUGAR

It May Be the House of Gucci, but Gaga Is Versace's Leading Lady in This Ultrasexy Dress

Lady Gaga has ever so appropriately continued to wear Gucci throughout her House of Gucci press tour to get us hyped up for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film. But sometimes a woman just needs a little Versace in her life, as proven by this spectacular laced satin corset gown. Gaga chose the look, inspired by details from the spring/summer 1995 collection, for the Milan premiere, showing off its every angle in her usual theatrical poses.
Vibe

June Ambrose, Stylist To The Stars, Issues High Court Collection With PUMA

Costume designer and stylist June Ambrose has launched her first collection with PUMA as the brand’s creative director of women’s hoops. For the collaboration, Ambrose shared a campaign video brought to life by herself and long-time friend Hype Williams.  According to a press release the full PUMA High Court Collection, Coached by June Ambrose is “the embodiment of women’s bold energy and refusal at being treated anything less than equal.” “Sport has always been a backdrop to the aesthetic that I was designing and creating in hip hop and popular culture spaces. I created a lifestyle by understanding the relationship between...
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Why Bella Hadid Is Rejoining Victoria’s Secret, Cardi B Named Creative Director At Playboy, Josephine Skriver’s Latest Collab, And More!

Bella Hadid is rejoining Victoria’s Secret, now VS Collective. Supermodel Bella Hadid was announced today as the latest star to join the VS Collective. To coincide with the announcement, Hadid gave an interview to Marie Claire to discuss her change of heart. (The 25-year-old had previously cut ties with the troubled brand after she and other models accused former exec Ed Razek of inappropriate behavior and had once said she never felt “powerful” working with the company.) Today, she clarified: “It has been a few years since I’ve done anything with Victoria’s Secret. What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria’s Secret has changed so drastically…. There was a type of way that, I think, a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria’s Secret felt. And now, six of the seven [VS] board members are all female.” Hadid added that she deliberated taking the meeting with the rebranded company for some 18 months. Of the new era, she said: “I know firsthand how Victoria’s Secret used to make me feel, and now, going onto set every day, there is just an energy that’s switched. I would never work for a company that not only made me feel a type of way, but made the world feel a type of way, until I knew for a fact that real change was going to be made.”
whowhatwear

The '90s Denim Trend Fashion Girls Are Wearing With Everything

Denim trends always seem to go in and out at a rapid-fire pace, but is it just us, or does it feel like recently they've been moving even more quickly than usual? From more extreme takes like colored denim and ultra baggy fits to the return of the low-rise jeans, the rotation of trends flittering through seems to be greater than ever before. In the midst of this denim mania, fashion people have also been wearing outfits featuring another nostalgic denim trend—bootcut jeans.
fashionista.com

Must Read: Bella Hadid Joins VS Collective, Why Is Fashion Obsessed With the Metaverse?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Thursday, Victoria's Secret announced that Bella Hadid would be joining the VS Collective, the new, non-Angel ambassadors who serve as models and representatives for the brand. "What magnetized me to coming back [to the brand] was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically," Hadid told Marie Claire's Neha Prakash. "Six of the seven [VS] board members are all female. And there's new photoshoot protocols that we have. So a lot has changed. I feel like the world really deserves a brand like Victoria's Secret and to also feel represented by it as well." {Marie Claire}
Robb Report

Gucci and The North Face Team Up for a Punchy New Collaboration

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The...
Elle

Virgil Abloh Invited Everyone In

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Back in the pre-Instagram days of 2009, the street-style photographer Tommy Ton snapped a photo of Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and a group of their friends outside Paris Fashion Week. Dressed to the nines, they all looked like PFW habitués, but as Abloh later recalled, they couldn’t even get into a Louis Vuitton show at the time.
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Swaps Her Mini-Miniskirts for a Quilted Bomber

The fact that it’s winter doesn’t mean Rihanna will relinquish her sunglasses. Rain or shine, this superstar will be wearing shades. For a shopping spree in New York with A$AP Rocky, the singer added stark white frames by Loewe Paula’s Ibiza to a cosy outfit that represented something of a swerve from her extreme mini hemlines.
WWD

The Attico’s Latest Pop-ups Spotlight Accessories

Click here to read the full article. MIRROR ROOMS: The Attico girls are growing up and so too is their expansion plan. The brand established and creatively led by social media star and designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini has opened two pop-ups in time for the holiday season.More from WWDInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in MilanHaney, Tyler Ellis and Adina Reyter Open Brentwood Pop-UpLondon Fashion Week Spring 2019 Shopping and Food Scene A 269-square-foot space bowed on the ground floor at Dubai’s luxury accessories retailer Level Shoes and is running until Jan. 10. The brand made its foray...
