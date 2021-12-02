Review of Starbucks Halloween “Secret Menu”

On the eve of Oct. 30, guests enjoyed a haunted Halloween project, as Belvedere Vodka and The Little Pub in Stratford teamed up to offer themed cocktails to sip while building their own haunted gingerbread house from provided kits. Sterling Vaughn, Trade Development Manager-Moet Hennessy, Connecticut Distributors, Inc., set up the adult craft-and-cocktail event, creating a festive and delicious prelude to Halloween. Made from Polish rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere contains zero additives, is certified kosher, and is produced in accordance with the legal regulations of Polish Vodka, which dictates nothing can be added. The award-winning vodka import is named after Belweder, the Polish presidential palace in Warsaw, whose illustration appears on its bottles. Cocktails from The Little Pub team included the Rotten Cinnamon Bramble made with Belvedere Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit, Honey, Fresh Lemon Juice, Cinnamon and Angostura; Purple Pumpkin Martini with Belvedere Vodka, Creme De Cacao, Irish Cream, Pumpkin Purée and Pumpkin Pie Spice; Tortured Tea made with Belvedere Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Honey, Blueberry Apple Purée and Green tea and the Poisoned Apple with Belvedere Vodka, Fresh Apple Cider, Honey, Fresh Lemon Juice and Ginger Beer.
