Review of Starbucks Halloween “Secret Menu”

Oh, Harvard Square Starbucks, it has been 12 days since you closed your door forever and still, my broken heart is not yet healed. How do you say goodbye to the one constant part of your college experience, even if that experience included seeing my bank account getting depleted every four or five days when I added more funds to my Starbucks card? I had taken you for granted, oh Harvard Square Starbucks. You can’t go. You had so much business that the thought of your closing never crossed my mind. Please forgive me. Therefore, Harvard Square Starbucks, please know that even though you’re gone, you are never forgotten.

HARVARD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO