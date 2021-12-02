Robbie John Hadley

(CNN) — Thelma Wright Edwards waited more than 65 years for someone to be held accountable for Emmett Till's murder, but her hope vanished this week. "I pinned diapers on Emmett. I lived with him, he was like a brother to me," said Edwards of her cousin Emmett. "I have no hate in my heart, but I had hoped we could get an apology. But that didn't happen, nothing was settled. The case is closed, and we have to go on from here."

