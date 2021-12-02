Robbie John Hadley

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
Jussie Smollett, the former "Empire" actor, took the stand on Monday in his disorderly conduct trial, telling jurors his side of the alleged 2019 attack that he's been accused of faking for attention. Smollett and his team have insisted that the attack, in which he was allegedly beaten by two men and had a noose put around his neck, was real.
NEW YORK (AP) — From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine mandates in the U.S. The move by Mayor Bill de...
(CNN) — Thelma Wright Edwards waited more than 65 years for someone to be held accountable for Emmett Till's murder, but her hope vanished this week. "I pinned diapers on Emmett. I lived with him, he was like a brother to me," said Edwards of her cousin Emmett. "I have no hate in my heart, but I had hoped we could get an apology. But that didn't happen, nothing was settled. The case is closed, and we have to go on from here."
California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
Former President Trump endorsed former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia's gubernatorial GOP primary, a contest that is shaping up to be one of the most competitive political battles of the 2022 election cycle. "David Perdue has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will not let you down!" Trump said...
Comments / 0