ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Limor Suss’ Great Gift Ideas

By Lonnie Wong, FOX40 reporter, Sacramento institution, retires
Fox40
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list. Collage.com makes custom...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WTNH

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
YourCentralValley.com

Best gift for type A personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for type A personalities is best? Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. […]
LIFESTYLE
themanual.com

These Are the Best DIY Gift Ideas to Get at Walmart Right Now

What do you get a hands-on crafter or creative as a gift? While many people love to provide store-bought gifts, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, others prefer to gift something from the heart, or rather something born of creativity. Hence, the idea of DIY gifts, or gifts that can be lovingly crafted. Yes, you can always whittle something out of wood, or sew fabric, or build any number of cool, creative things, but you might not have the tools, resources, or space to do so, or maybe the recipient doesn’t? A suitable alternative is to look for DIY gift ideas, or DIY kits, that include all the supplies you need.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collage Com#Gps#Suritypro
ABC Action News

Holiday Must-Haves with Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares must-haves for the holiday season. Get into the holiday spirit with Frito-Lay and their. LinkSmart Pet Wearable is a GPS tracking, step counting, waterproof, customizable, smart pet wearable for dogs of any size. Discover unique holiday cards from Minted, all designed by their community of...
HOLIDAY, FL
thebeautylookbook.com

Holiday Gift Ideas for the Home

Sharing three gift guides today with Holiday Gift Ideas for the home! I have three roundups including cute Hostess Gift Ideas, Work From Home Gifts for the home office, and also gifts for the Kitchen. Gifts for the Home and Hostess. 1 Diffuser / 2 Match Cloche / 3 Room...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

100 Gift Ideas for Vegans

Diverse and expansive, this list of gift ideas for vegans reflects 2021’s plant-based boom. From dairy-free chocolate to ethically produced handbags, it seemed that nearly every day this year, companies, large and small, were launching innovative vegan products. Thankfully, this makes holiday shopping for our vegan friends and family members quite a bit easier this time around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

HOT Deals on Season’s Best Trending Items (SO Many Unique Gift Ideas!!)

Zulily is running a sale on some of the Season’s Best Trending Items that have been popular this year. There are SO many unique gift ideas in this sale — and many of them are at really great prices!. Choose from over 10 pages of clothing, toys, socks, stocking stuffers,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Pets
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Holiday Must Haves with Limor Suss

(Sponsored)- Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares must haves for the holiday season. Give a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with custom photo puzzles from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists. Get into the holiday spirit with Frito-Lay and their Share More Joy campaign. Link Smart Pet Wearable...
LIFESTYLE
reviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: 5 great Black Friday gift ideas

Most of the year, I hate shopping. Black Friday is the exception. Searching out deals is as close to treasure hunting as most of us will ever get. Sometimes figuring out what to get is the hardest part, so here are some personal gift recommendations. Board games for adults. I’ve...
SHOPPING
royalexaminer.com

4 gift ideas for foodies

Is there someone on your holiday shopping list who’s a foodie? Are you looking for a gift that’ll satisfy both their taste buds and passion for cooking? If so, here are four ideas to inspire you. 1. Reusable accessories. Consider offering your foodie reusable coffee filters, produce bags, pastry bags,...
SHOPPING
wspa.com

Gift Ideas for Bird Lovers

Gifts for the bird lovers in your family. We have Wild Birds Unlimited to help you find nature related holiday gifts for everyone.
PETS
royalexaminer.com

Gift-wrapping tips and ideas

Once you’ve finished buying all your Christmas presents, it’s time to start wrapping them. Here are some tips and ideas to make your holiday gift-wrapping a success. Gift wrap that’s too thin will not only tear when you handle it but may also be see-through. Choose sturdy paper that’s sufficiently thick but still easy to fold. To decorate the package, use strips of ribbon that can be either curled with scissors or tied into a pretty bow.
LIFESTYLE
fox4news.com

Gift Guide: Gift ideas for tweens

They are too old for toys and too young for extensive technology. If the tween on your shopping list has you stumped, consumer reporter Steve Noviello is here with ideas from his annual holiday gift guide.
SHOPPING
8 News Now

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
KATU.com

Gift Ideas for Kids and Adults

With the holidays quickly approaching, who better than a mom to help us find great gifts for both kids and adults! Lifestyle expert Carly Dorogi joined us to share some unique ideas. For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com. The products listed were from the following companies: Byju's, Amika, Moose Toys, Amira...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy