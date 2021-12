Google has delayed it's January return-to-office plans as the Omicron variant spreads across the world and nine cases are detected in the US. On Thursday, Google's VP of global security, Chris Rackow, informed workers in an email that the company would no longer require them to return to the office on January 10 and that the company would wait until 2022 to determine when their U.S offices could safely return to being a 'stable, long-term working environment.'

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO