Congressman Fred Upton and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell last week sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for more federal help in Michigan for hospitals as COVID-19 rates have soared. There are now 44 additional medical professionals working at hospitals in the state, provided by the federal government. WSJM News asked Upton if the Biden administration decision to send them was in response to his letter.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO