Marshfield Clinic Health System places visitor restrictions in Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Stratford due to COVID-19

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System is tightening visitor restrictions at some of its central Wisconsin hospitals and clinics in response to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Beginning Saturday, most visitors will be prohibited from entering Marshfield Medical Center, as well as Marshfield Clinic Health System medical offices in Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Stratford, Marshfield Clinic Health System announced in a news release Thursday.

The restrictions apply to visitation for hospital patients and clinic appointments.

According to the news release, there are some exceptions to the visitor restrictions, including:

Pediatric patients may have two adult visitors — unless the patient tests positive for COVID-19 or is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, in which case only one adult visitor is allowed.

Obstetrics patients may have one visitor

Adult oncology patients may have one one visitor

Patients may be accompanied a caregiver who is essential to their care

Patients may be visited or accompanied by someone with power of attorney or court-appointed guardians

Patients at the end of life and their families "will be supported on a case-by-case basis with the goal of creating an emotional support network, while keeping patients and visitors safe," the health care system said in it's news release.

Marshfield Medical Center currently has almost 60 COVID-19 patients in its COVID-19 and intensive care units, which is close to its maximum capacity, and 20% of people currently admitted to the hospital are COVID-19 patients, the news release said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Marathon, Wood and Portage counties all had "critically high" case activity throughout the last two weeks, meaning more than 1000 people per 100,000 tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the news release, visitation restrictions may be added at other Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals and clinics in central, northern and western Wisconsin in the coming days, depending on COVID-19 case trends. Patients and families can visit marshfieldclinic.org to find out the visitor policy in place at a specific hospital or clinic.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.