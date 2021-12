The Winchester SPCA will host a Paws and Claws holiday raffle through Dec. 20. Tickets, which are $5 each, three for $10 and eight for $20, may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/3tv573xt or at the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The drawing will be held Dec. 21. Winners do not need to be present.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO