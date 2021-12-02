ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CMS suspends enforcement of vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

 5 days ago

CMS has joined with OSHA in suspending its mandate for COVID-19 vaccination of healthcare workers while the interim final rule is under a legal challenge. Hospitals are welcome to voluntarily enforce the requirement anyways, says CMS. In a December 2 memo to state survey agencies, QSO-22-04-ALL, CMS told surveyors...

