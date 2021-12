The Los Angeles Angels have done what they needed to do this offseason. They have addressed their pitching staff, bringing Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen into the fold to improve the rotation. Aaron Loup and Raisel Iglesias will improve their bullpen, giving the Angels the beginnings of a solid relief corps that they have not had in years. While there is more work to be done, the Angels’ pitching staff is better than it has been in years.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO