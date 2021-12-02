ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ransomware, Carding, and Initial Access Brokers: Group-IB Presents Report on Trending Crimes

By Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Cover picture for the articleGroup-IB, one of the global cybersecurity leaders, has presented its research into global cyberthreats in the report Hi-Tech Crime Trends 2021/2022 at its annual threat hunting and intelligence conference, CyberCrimeCon’21. In the report, which explores cybercrime developments in H2 2020—H1 2021, Group-IB researchers analyze the increasing complexity of the global threat...

Ransomware Group Rebrands Multiple Times to Evade Detection

A mid-sized ransomware group known for targeting healthcare and education sector organizations has repeatedly rebranded over the past year to avoid scrutiny, according to Mandiant. The “54BB47h” (Sabbath) group first appeared on the radar in September when it advertised for affiliate partners, the threat intelligence firm said. Unusually for a...
Who Is the Network Access Broker ‘Babam’?

Rarely do cybercriminal gangs that deploy ransomware gain the initial access to the target themselves. More commonly, that access is purchased from a cybercriminal broker who specializes in acquiring remote access credentials — such as usernames and passwords needed to remotely connect to the target’s network. In this post we’ll look at the clues left behind by “Babam,” the handle chosen by a cybercriminal who has sold such access to ransomware groups on many occasions over the past few years.
Ransomware Trends 2021: Industrialized Cybercrime is the New Normal Featured

Critical infrastructure attacks and sky-high ransoms are just the beginning. Ransomware isn’t new, but the industrial complex behind today’s biggest attacks certainly is. Only a few years ago ransom demands from cybercriminal gangs were mostly four or five-figure sums, but those early successes have emboldened today’s cybercriminals to demand millions of dollars - and receive payment!
NanoLock Security and Waterfall Security Partner to Deliver OT Security for Industrial and Energy Applications

Rosh HaAyin, Israel and Nitzanei Oz, Israel, November 29, 2021—Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, and NanoLock Security, the device-level cybersecurity provider, today announce a partnership to deliver advanced OT security for energy utilities and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments worldwide. This partnership unites NanoLock’s zero-trust¸ device-level protection and management of IIoT and OT devices with Waterfall’s industry-leading Unidirectional Security Gateways to safely deploy and manage the latest IIoT technologies in industrial and OT networks.
APT Groups Adopt New Phishing Method. Will Cybercriminals Follow?

APT groups from Russia, China, and India have adopted a new and easily implemented phishing method throughout the second and third quarters of this year that researchers say is poised for broader adoption among cybercriminals as well. The Proofpoint research team observed growing adoption of the so-called RTF (rich text...
New Ransomware Variant Could Become Next Big Threat

Enterprise security teams might want to add "Yanluowang" to the long and growing list of ransomware threats they need to watch out for. Researchers from Symantec say a threat actor who has been mounting targeted attacks against US organizations since at least August recently began to use the new ransomware in its campaigns.
