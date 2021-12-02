The Village Of Lights In Washington That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Washingtonians have mixed feelings about Leavenworth. Some of them know it as the delightful Bavarian village surrounded by mountains that it is, while others see it as a bit campy and overrated. But no one—absolutely no one—can resist Leavenworth’s charms during the holiday season. Seeing that pretty little city illuminated by the glow of the dazzling lights with snow falling softly all around it will make your heart soar and fill you with the Christmas spirit.

Leavenworth sits nestled in the Cascade Mountains, and it's a charming destination in any season.

Every December, the city has an eye-popping display of over half a million lights set up around town.

The season always kicked off with the Christmas Tree Lighting Festival, which continued every weekend in December.

Stroll through town on a dark snowy December night holding hands with someone special and you'll feel like you're the star in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

This year, the downtown gazebo will feature entertainment like festive costumed characters and live musical performances.

Weekends get pretty packed here, so visit during the week if you want to avoid the crowds and experience peace and quiet like this.

Leavenworth is absolutely enchanting during the holiday season.

Winters can be rough in this part of the state, and sometimes Leavenworth isn't accessible for most vehicles. If you're able to make it in the winter, thank your lucky stars.The beauty really is unreal. In fact, Leavenworth has received worldwide attention because of its dazzling displays, and people travel from all over the country to see it.While the festival itself hasn't happened in recent years due to current conditions, the lights, the horse-drawn carriages, the shops, and the character are still here. You might even spot Santa himself if you're lucky.Fortunately, those all seem to have happy endings, unless you're a workaholic boyfriend living in the big city.You can also check out the Gingerbread House Exhibition, write a letter to Santa, and have your gifts wrapped.You'll have much better odds of finding a hotel room, too.Turn off the Hallmark channel and live the experience for yourself.

For a full schedule of events at this year’s Village of Lights, check out this page .

