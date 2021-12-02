ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Week ahead: US non-farm payrolls, global services PMIs in focus

Life Style Extra
 1 day ago

(Sharecast News) - The market spotlight at the end of the week was expected to be squarely on the US labour market and the latest monthly jobs report. Consensus was for a 500,000 person increase in non-farm payrolls in November, following a similar increase during the previous month. And...

www.lse.co.uk

Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: China Trade, US CPI, Rolls Royce and GameStop

China Trade (Nov) – 07/12 – while the various lockdowns and port disruptions have seen some disruption to China trade in recent months, the slowdown in trade hasn’t been as marked as first feared despite the Chinese government continuing to pursue a zero covid strategy. If as suspected the new Omicron variant is even more infectious than Delta, then this policy may well be doomed to failure. With all the warnings that port disruption might impact the lead-up to Christmas we’ve seen a lot of businesses try and get ahead of that by ordering early allowing themselves more time to build up inventory. This was borne out by the trade numbers for October which saw a rise of 27.1%, only a modest slowdown from September’s 28.1%, which was a three-month high. The main recovery in exports has been in the area of machines and electrical goods, while imports picked up a little in October to 20.6%, after collapsing in September to 17.6% from 33.1%. This week’s November numbers are expected to show a modest slowdown in exports with a rise of 19.8%, which seems a little on the low side, with imports expected to stay on the weak side, albeit slightly stronger to 20.6%.
FXStreet.com

Stocks slide on mixed US payrolls report

After what has been a roller-coaster week for markets in Europe, with the DAX and FTSE100 both hitting a three-month low, the last two days price action could see the FTSE100 finish the week higher, despite rolling back in this afternoon’s trading session. US stocks appear to be leading this...
Christine Lagarde
fox44news.com

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, overtaking a record that was set the previous month. The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries increased by 2.4 percentage points in November from the October record to a reading of 69.1 percent. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.
ShareCast

London close: Stocks turn weaker as US payrolls fall short

London stocks reversed their fortunes to close weaker on Friday, as investors digested a set of non-farm payroll numbers from across the pond that surprised to the downside. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.1% at 7,122.32, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.17% at 22,646.08. Sterling was in...
FXStreet.com

US November payrolls falter, unemployment rate falls as equities drop then recover

Nonfarm Payrolls add 210,000 after October’s 546,000 increase. Unemployment rate drops to 4.2% from 4.6%. Consensus forecast was 550,000 and 4.8%. Treasury rates and equities sink on weak payrolls, Omicron virus fears. The US labor market continued its erratic improvement in November adding far fewer jobs than expected but with...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street ends sharply lower in volatile week

* Major Wall Street indexes lower; Nasdaq down ~2%. * Consumer discret deepest S&P sector loser; cons staples. Dec 3 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage. of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share. your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS SHARPLY...
Reuters

European shares end bumpy week with losses

Dec 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, hitting session lows after a downturn in U.S. stocks on a tech slide and fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant hitting economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) erased morning gains to close down 0.6% after swinging between losses and gains...
Life Style Extra

REUTERS NEXT-Omicron variant likely to usher growth downgrades -IMF's Georgieva

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Global economic growth. projections from the International Monetary Fund will likely be. downgraded due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the. coronavirus, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on. Friday. "A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent. confidence, and in...
AFP

IMF chief warns Omicron could slow global growth

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the global economic recovery, just as the Delta strain did, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. "Even before the arrival of this new variant, we were concerned that the recovery, while it continues, is losing somewhat momentum," the IMF chief said, noting that policymakers are now dealing with new issues like inflation.
Reuters

U.S. dollar drifts higher; traders eye non-farm payrolls

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Thursday in choppy trading as risk appetite improved with higher U.S. stocks, although investors remained worried about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases. The U.S. currency's...
Reuters

Wall Street tipped to open modestly firmer after U.S. payrolls miss

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures moved higher and bond yields slipped on Friday, though moves were modest as an underwhelming U.S. monthly jobs print did not shake conviction that the Federal Reserve would proceed with a faster stimulus unwind. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month,...
