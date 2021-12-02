ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA admits referees missed game-deciding foul on no-call against Chris Duarte

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Tony East: Unsurprisingly, the Last Two Minutes report from last night’s Pacers-Hawks game reveals that a foul should have been called on Kevin Huerter during Chris Duarte’s go-ahead layup attempt with just a few seconds left: pic.twitter.com/a3T1TI3QnU

Source: Twitter @TEastNBA

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

NBA’s Last Two Minute Report confirms Hawks guard Kevin Huerter fouled Chris Duarte on his go-ahead layup attempt. pic.twitter.com/5X3Pk5EVQj5:08 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Shades of last yr’s team transition D. Duarte attacks his mismatch but they get beat off a make. Should never happen. How? See LeVert weakside corner. When Duarte goes into his shot, LeVert should be in full sprint. Longest distance to run. Gets caught shot watching #PacersHawks pic.twitter.com/9qvGqj1gIF1:08 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers lose to the Hawks 114-111, and Rick Carlisle remains furious at the officials. Chris Duarte went up for a go-ahead layup and missed against two defenders with 5.6s left.

They’re now 1-8 in games decided by 4pts or less.

And it’s Nate McMillan’s 700th career win. – 9:20 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Duarte misses a tough layup on a fast break with just a few moments left and now the Hawks will shoot free throws up by 1 with 1.2 on the clock. – 9:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Jeremy Lamb spun one in from 3, Malcolm Brogdon stole it from Trae, Chris Duarte missed a layup in transition.

Young at the line with 1.2 seconds to go and the Hawks up 1 – 9:18 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Duarte on Trae Young. The rookie loves these matchups. – 7:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Myles Turner is active and starting again tonight for the Pacers.

With Justin Holiday out, Chris Duarte moves back into the starting 5. Brogdon, LeVert, Duarte, Sabonis, and Turner tonight. – 6:40 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Mon

Franz Wagner, 27 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl

Tre Mann, 17 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk

Jalen Suggs, 17 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl

Evan Mobley, 12 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk

Bones Hyland, 19 pts, 3 ast, 5-8 3P

Chris Duarte, 14 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 3-5 3P – 12:16 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Carlisle disappointed in the technical fouls, noted that he wished a veteran official would have disfused the situation.

Rookie Chris Duarte received a two-technical ejection; then McConnell and Carlisle got one each a minute later in a 2-point loss. – 10:42 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Perfect timing from @JimPeteHoops on the discussion of Pat Bev and Duarte technicals! – 9:53 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Chris Duarte ejected for arguing with refs. He clapped at them after he thought he deserved a call. – 9:52 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Frustrated by lack of calls, Chris Duarte earns his first technical foul in the NBA. Then continues to complain and gets a second.

So he’s ejected with 10:05 to play. – 9:52 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Chris Duarte just ejected for arguing with officials, and he’s taking any Wolves’ rights to gripe with him. They’ve been complaining, now it’s time to be quiet and play – 9:52 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers close the half with a 6-0 run in the final 1:20 and take a 57-48 lead into the break. Indiana has thrown unique defenses and adjustments at Minnesota to keep their lead.

Duarte (11) and Brogdon (12) had nice scoring halfs and lead the way for the Pacers. – 9:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard: Last two-minute report from ATL-IND only cites one incorrect call/non-call: “Huerter (ATL) grabs Duarte’s (IND) jersey as he elevates and the contact affects his driving shot attempt.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 2, 2021

James Ham: With the game going into triple overtime, the league had to do L2M reports for the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th quarters. Mistakes made in the late 4th, 5th and 6th quarters. Haliburton fouled AD in the 4th. Len fouled AD in the 5th and a clock malfunction in the 6th. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 27, 2021

Neil Dalal: NBA’s Last Two Minute report says the officials called a 100% correct ending to Wizards-Hornets. This includes no foul on LaMelo Ball when he popped the ball away from Montrezl Harrell and the shot clock resetting to 24. Assistant coach Pat Delany was irate on the sidelines. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / November 23, 2021

