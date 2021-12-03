ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Consumer Group Issues Warning, Pennsylvania Pensions may be Tied to China

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, released a to help create awareness of BlackRock’s of close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and inform U.S. consumers that BlackRock is taking their money and betting on China.

In the Warning, Consumers’ Research outlines in detail BlackRock’s ties to China, dating back to the early 2000s and shines a light on BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink’s personal relationships with China’s communist leadership as well.

The Warning also lists the top ten states whose public pension funds are invested with BlackRock, including Pennsylvania with a reported total of $3.5 billion.

“Today BlackRock manages nearly $10 trillion of Americans’ hard-earned money,” said Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers’ Research. “Consumers deserve to know what BlackRock is doing with that money. What we’ve seen is that while BlackRock is virtue signaling in the United States, they’re choosing to aid our enemies with American pension dollars.”

The release of the Consumer Warning comes after new findings in the , which highlights the economic and national security risks of U.S. financial dealings with China, and BlackRock’s decision to seemingly double-down on its in the country with no regard for the Congressional report.

In addition to making sure Pennsylvanians are aware of the vulnerability of their pensions, earlier this Fall, Consumers’ Research released a , focused on BlackRock’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

“We cannot let executives like Larry Fink try and tell Americans how to live while simultaneously cozying up to one of the world’s leading human rights abusers,” said Hild. “Telling Americans how to behave, while ignoring China’s many environmental and human rights abuses is hypocritical in the worst way. Consumers deserve to know when woke companies are taking advantage of them and their assets.”

You can view the Consumer Warning .

To read more about Consumers’ Research and its more than 90-year-history, click .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumers’ Research

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

The Diminishing Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis during China's Economic Transition

Since Deng Xiaoping changed the trajectory of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Starting as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under rigid socialist rule, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity is historically unprecedented.
CHINA
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Washington Times

10 states pressed about pension funds’ investments with China-cozy BlackRock

Consumers’ Research sent a letter to 10 governors this week asking them to take a hard look at their states’ pension funds invested with BlackRock, as the group campaigns against the financial giant’s ties to Chinese Communists. The 10 states’ pension investments amount to nearly $67 billion, according to Consumers’...
ECONOMY
SFGate

Chinese developer warns it might not pay $400 million bond

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer warned Friday it might fail to pay off a $400 million bond due next week, adding to financial strains in an industry that is struggling to avoid defaults on billions of dollars of debt. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong,...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Pennsylvania Pensions#Americans#Consumers Research#Congressional#Pennsylvanians
The Independent

No currency manipulator labels from US, China on watch

The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages.In a report to Congress released Friday, the Treasury Department cited China for a number of failures that prevent trading partners from gaining full knowledge of how it is manages its currency. The Treasury plans to closely monitor the foreign exchange activities of China's state-owned banks to get a clearer picture of China's currency practices, according to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Consumer Group Warns Governors About BlackRock Retirement Funds Relying On Chinese Companies

A consumer group has sent letters to multiple governors warning them about their states’ pension funds relying on an investment corporation with strong ties to China. Consumer’s Research distributed a report to the top 10 states whose pension funds are invested in BlackRock, a multinational money management firm. It is the first foreign-owned company to receive a license to operate in China’s $3.5 trillion mutual fund industry, Forbes reported.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Times Leader

China’s Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the U.S. stock market and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. The one-sentence announcement on Didi’s social media account gave no explanation, but the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

BlackRock investments in China: Consumers' Research warning consumers, governments

FIRST ON FOX - Consumers' Research, an educational nonprofit that shares consumer information, on Thursday morning sent a letter to 10 governors warning them of the investment management company BlackRock's ties to China. Consumers' Research executive director Will Hild sent the letter to the governors of Washington, Florida, New York,...
ECONOMY
AFP

US accuses China of 'economic warfare' against Australia

US President Joe Biden's top Pacific envoy on Wednesday accused China of trying to "drive Australia to its knees" through a barrage of sanctions that amounted to "economic warfare". To drive Australia to its knees," said Campbell, who currently serves as the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator.
WORLD
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD
Fortune

An end to foreign IPOs by Chinese companies? Beijing is planning to close the loophole that let firms like Didi list overseas

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, according to people familiar with the matter, closing a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital from overseas investors.
ECONOMY
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy