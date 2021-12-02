ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 vaccine myths vs. facts

By Lisa Coon
osfhealthcare.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccine myths are prevalent in the United States today. Almost four of every five American adults believe or are uncertain of at least one false statement or myth about the COVID-19 pandemic or the vaccines. With 78% of adults who responded to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey...

www.osfhealthcare.org

Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX2Now

The possible side-effects of COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — In November the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. This time around,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

Omicron vs. Delta COVID-19 Variants: Do We Need Another Vaccine?

The Omicron variant has dominated headlines ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) designated it a COVID-19 variant of concern last week. With that, it’s only natural to wonder how Omicron compares to the Delta variant, which has been the main variant in the U.S.—and many parts of the world—for months now. In the U.S., Delta currently is responsible for 99.9% of COVID-19 cases, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, experts say that Omicron has a few key mutations that could potentially make it able to outcompete Delta.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

The Myth That COVID Spares Young Adults

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr. F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. Deaths due to coronavirus occurred most frequently in older age groups, but the greatest relative increase in death...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Did Kamala Harris say only vaccinated people are hospitalized with COVID-19?

Viral video on the Internet: Kamala Harris said only vaccinated people are hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 Here's why: A video clip of Vice President Kamala Harris that is being shared on social media shows her making a surprising statement considering the Biden administration’s effort to get as many Americans as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.
CONGRESS & COURTS

