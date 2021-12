People have described their relief after they were finally reconnected after 10 days without electricity following Storm Arwen Northern Powergrid is in its “last push” to restore electricity in areas of the country after it was cut off by the storm which battered the country during the last days of November.The same homes are now being hit by Storm Barra which, although not expected to be as severe as Storm Arwen, has already made itself felt across the UK and Ireland, with gusty winds battering communities.The Met Office said it is likely that Barra will not be as bad as...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 54 MINUTES AGO