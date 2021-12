Kentucky gained another 2,841 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, along with 40 deaths as health officials say they’re keeping an eye on the omicron variant. In some good news, Governor Beshear says 60 percent of Kentuckians have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, saying while they can always use more, it’s a milestone to be proud of. The governor reported they are seeing an increase in both new cases and the positivity rate, along with the number of hospitalizations.

4 DAYS AGO