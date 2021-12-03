Blues place defenseman Justin Faulk in COVID protocol

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk has landed in the NHL's COVID protocols. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues announced Thursday, just minutes ahead of their game against Tampa Bay, that defenseman Justin Faulk has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Faulk, who’s in the second year of a seven-year, $45.5M contract, is having his best season in a Blues uniform. He leads the team in plus/minus (+9) and is tied for the team lead in points among defensemen (10), all while averaging more than 23 minutes per game.

He joins forward Tyler Bozak and goalie Jordan Binnington as the Blues players on the protocol list. James Neal, Klim Kostin and David Perron are all injured, adding to their list of absences.

Jake Walman will dress against Tampa Bay in place of Faulk. He’s played in 14 games this season, notching two assists.