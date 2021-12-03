ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues place defenseman Justin Faulk in COVID protocol

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVmyS_0dCkI6uR00
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk has landed in the NHL's COVID protocols. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues announced Thursday, just minutes ahead of their game against Tampa Bay, that defenseman Justin Faulk has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Faulk, who’s in the second year of a seven-year, $45.5M contract, is having his best season in a Blues uniform. He leads the team in plus/minus (+9) and is tied for the team lead in points among defensemen (10), all while averaging more than 23 minutes per game.

He joins forward Tyler Bozak and goalie Jordan Binnington as the Blues players on the protocol list. James Neal, Klim Kostin and David Perron are all injured, adding to their list of absences.

Jake Walman will dress against Tampa Bay in place of Faulk. He’s played in 14 games this season, notching two assists.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres place forward Drake Caggiula on IR with upper-body injury

The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Drake Caggiula on injured reserve on Friday, per the team’s public relations account. Caggiula is week-to-week with an upper-body injury after missing Buffalo’s last game, a 5-1 home loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The team recalled forward Brett Murray from the AHL’s Rochester...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point out Sunday after colliding into boards

Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point isn’t taking pregame warmups and will be absent for Tampa’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Point collided with the boards during Saturday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils after he was tripped on a...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Inconsistency, Injuries, Faulk, Berube & More

The Blues continue to get hit by injuries and other issues, but they are built to overcome adversity. They are struggling to be consistent, but they remain in a playoff spot with their 11-7-3 record, good for second in the division. Blues Struggling to Find Consistency. Inconsistent is the easiest...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
David Perron
Person
Klim Kostin
Person
Jake Walman
Person
Justin Faulk
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Binnington, Faulk test positive, go on COVID protocol list

TAMPA, Fla. — When COVID first worked its way through the Blues this season, it started slowly and then picked up speed. First it was Brandon Saad testing positive, then five days later Ryan O’Reilly, then another five days to Ville Husso. Then three players, Kyle Clifford, Torey Krug and Niko Mikkola tested positive in the span of five days.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Covid
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers' Artemi Panarin fined $5K for throwing glove at Bruins' Brad Marchand

Both players received misconducts, which was an easy way for the officials to try to diffuse the situation with just seconds left on the clock. The Department of Player Safety felt that a bit more punishment for Panarin was warranted, however, as it announced that he has been fined $5K for unsportsmanlike conduct — the maximum allowable amount under the CBA.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Bruins are thankful for in the 2021-22 season

As the holiday season approaches, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season heads towards the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Boston Bruins.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks willing to retain money to facilitate Evander Kane trade

Anytime a player has significant term left on a contract, it’s difficult for a team to offer to retain salary to facilitate a trade. They’re not able to pick and choose how much to retain and in what year; it’s a uniform amount of retention for the remainder of the deal. Accordingly, it’s not very often that a player signed for several more seasons is moved with the trading team holding back some money.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Jake DeBrusk requests trade

The Boston Bruins made Jake DeBrusk a healthy scratch again over the weekend, and it appears as though there is finally a split coming between the two sides. Ryan Rishaug of TSN confirmed with DeBrusk’s agent that he has requested a trade out of Boston, and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet notes that the two are working to find him a fresh start.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers place defenseman Darnell Nurse on IR

The Edmonton Oilers made official what Jason Gregor of TSN reported earlier Friday: Darnell Nurse is headed to injured reserve. Gregor noted that the defenseman is expected to miss a few weeks. Ryan Rishaug of TSN adds that it “sounds like a broken finger” for Nurse. The team also moved Slater Koekkoek to injured reserve, leaving the defense corps quite banged up. To replace them, Philip Broberg and William Lagesson have been recalled from the AHL. In a cap move, Mike Smith is now on long-term injured reserve.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad placed in COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced before their practice Saturday that center Mika Zibanejad has been placed in COVID protocol. As is often the case with these announcements, there is no indication as to whether or not he tested positive or entered the protocol for another reason. The 28-year-old is off...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets activate Max Domi from COVID protocol

This has been a trying season so far for Blue Jackets forward Max Domi. However, things will be looking up for him now as the team announced that they have activated him from COVID protocol. Domi was initially placed there on November 1, which means he missed nearly double the minimum time of ten days while recovering. Columbus had an open roster spot so no corresponding move needed to be made to add him back to the active roster.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Anders Lee, Ross Johnston Placed In COVID Protocol

The New York Islanders are supposed to open their brand new arena tomorrow night, but they may be without their captain for the festivities. The team announced today that Anders Lee and Ross Johnston have been placed in the COVID protocol. To be clear, the team has not confirmed that...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes' Ethan Bear enters COVID protocol

The Carolina Hurricanes might have Seth Jarvis in the lineup Monday night, but they won’t have Ethan Bear. The young defenseman has tested positive for coronavirus and entered the league’s COVID protocol. Bear, 24, has been excellent for the Hurricanes so far this season, recording six points in 16 games...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

600
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy