Post-pandemic work: four days a week, no meetings, no office

By Sakura Murakami, Belén Carreño
 3 days ago
The logo of Lixil Group Corp. is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Four days a week, no meetings, you choose the hours and work where you want.

The coronavirus pandemic has sped up a transition into more flexible and diverse working hours around the world, opening up ways of working that were unthinkable just a few years ago.

"The traditional model of how we work has been broken," Meghana Reddy, vice president of video messaging service Loom, told the Reuters Next conference.

"I think there's a real opportunity there to just say, let's have work fit into our lives in a better way, as opposed to us fit our lives into work."

Loom has moved to a flexible model where employees may or may not come to the office and even move to live in other places without being penalised for doing so. Meetings have also been reduced to a minimum.

Far from this renowned Silicon Valley model of flexibility, Jin Montesano, Chief People Officer at luxury toilet maker Lixil Group Corp, has managed to bring worker-centred policies to one of Japan's most emblematic companies, navigating traditional "salaryman" culture.

Japan is known for a rigid work structure, where long hours at the office symbolized a strong work ethic. However, in recent years, cases of so-called "over-work" where employees have committed suicide or suffered health issues have forced the country to reckon with its work culture.

Lixil decided to get rid of core working hours and morning meetings, while also revisiting the concept of what an office should be.

"It's no longer the place to work...wherever you get work done is where you work," said Montesano during a panel discussion on the Future of Work. "What we want to do is reimagine the office as a place for communication, collaboration, brainstorming, reconnecting, and having that ability to maybe have a deeper conversation that you just can't achieve online."

Spanish high-end apparel brand Desigual introduced a four-day work week at its headquarters in Barcelona last month, raising expectations in the business and political arena in Europe, where some other pilot trials have been launched. read more

No employee works on Friday and they can choose to work remotely any of the four working days. The company has subsidized half the cost of the 13% reduction in working hours, with employees overwhelmingly agreeing to a 6.5% paycut.

At a time of concern about the resignation of millions of workers from their jobs, a trend known as The Great Resignation, all three executives agreed that their policies are serving to attract new talent. read more

Reconciling the needs of customer service, or face-to-face shifts in factories or shops, were some of the main challenges facing the women entrepreneurs.

But Coral Alcaraz, Chief People Officer at Desigual, said it was critical to address them: "The future of work is not the future any more."

Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Belén Carreño; Edited by Jane Wardell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

mitechnews.com

Is the Office Dying? Of Those Who Quit During the Pandemic, One In Four Did For Flexibility To Work From Anywhere

New York – As many companies wonder why their workplaces remain ghost towns, a new survey reveals that COVID concerns are not what’s discouraging staff from coming into the office. In fact, they are working from home because of the greater work-life balance it purportedly offers. Indeed, workers place such a premium on this balance, that a quarter of workers who changed jobs did so for the ability to work from anywhere. What’s more, Baby Boomers who left their jobs for this flexibility did so at twice the rate of Millennials.
BC Heights

O’Connor Talks Benefits of the Four-Day Work Week

Instead of protecting what has been established a century ago, businesses need to look to the future of time spent working, according to Joe O’Connor. “We should set our sights on the next big step forward for the liberty of individual workers, which I believe is the four-day working week,” said O’Connor, the Ireland campaign manager and US campaign support manager for the 4-Day Week Campaign.
martechseries.com

Workers Concerned That Workplace Freedom Will Disappear in 2022 According to New RingCentral Survey

80% of Americans believe they currently have the freedom to work from anywhere but only 12% believe they will have the same freedom in 2022. A new research study by RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, found that while the majority of American workers (80%) have the freedom to work from anywhere as 2021 draws to a close, a very small percentage (12%) believe that this same freedom will carry forward into the new year. The survey also revealed that if forced back into the office, 1 out of 3 Americans will leave their job. In fact, 52% of workers said they’d rather wash their dishes and 40% said they’d rather clean their toilet at home than commute to the office, clearly highlighting their lack of desire to be back in the office.
The Independent

The post-pandemic productivity mirage

Pipefy is a Business Reporter client. Working remotely during the pandemic didn’t make us any more productive – digital intensity just made it seem that way. As large parts of the US workforce transitioned from conventional, office-based work models to working from home last year, businesses grappled with the question of how the shift would affect productivity.
Telegraph

Longer holidays and a four-day week won’t end workplace misery

Those who felt the Sunday blues last night have good reason to believe that their days of back-to-the-desk dread could soon be over. The cult of workaholism that thrived before the pandemic, when exhaustion was so valued that someone at WeWork once carved “don’t stop when you’re tired” into a cucumber and put it in the office water cooler, is now reversing at a rate of knots.
kion546.com

This UK bank has moved to a four-day work week without cutting pay

A British bank has adopted a four-day work week for all its employees without cutting pay, saying it’s the largest UK company so far to make such a move. Atom Bank announced on Tuesday that it had also reduced the weekly hours of its 430 staff to 34 from 37.5 and expected most workers to take either Monday or Friday off. The change is voluntary and would mean staff working slightly longer days.
finextra.com

Atom Bank offers all staff the option of four-day working week

Atom Bank has become the largest company in Britain to introduce a four-day working week for all of its 430 employees. The move allows all Atom employees to choose to move to a 34 hour working week over four days, paid at the same contracted salary rate as their former five day, 37.5 hour week.
Computer Weekly

Four-day week introduced for staff at digital bank

Atom Bank has introduced a four-day week for all its staff as it pursues its goal of improving staff wellbeing while increasing productivity. The Durham app-based bank, which has 430 employees, introduced the new policy at the beginning of this month and the majority of its staff have adopted the new model. This follows the introduction of flexible working during the pandemic, which was welcomed by Atom’s employees.
Reuters

India detects seven more Omicron cases, making 12 in all

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's tally of reported cases of the heavily mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose to 12 on Sunday after the state of Maharashtra said it had detected seven new cases. Local media also said a new case had been reported in New Delhi. India...
Computer Weekly

Almost three-quarters of digital talent planning job change

A large number of people in a digital role are looking to move jobs in the next few years, according to research from Boston Consulting Group. A worldwide survey of around 10,000 people found almost 75% of those in a digital role have plans to leave their current role within the next two-to-three years, and around 40% of digital workers are already looking for a new role.
Fortune

How to combat the ‘Great Resignation’? Treat workers like humans, not resources

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If companies are frustrated with high turnover and challenging recruitment in a job market made tight by the so-called 'Great Resignation,' they need to rethink how they approach personnel management, hiring experts said at the Fortune's Brainstorm Tech gathering on Tuesday.
VentureBeat

Post-pandemic perk alert: Compt’s CEO on what it now takes to attract and keep employees

This is the seventh article in a series of conversations with Slack Fund portfolio companies, which explores their growth and the roles they play in creating the future of work. In this piece, Jason Spinell, head of Slack Fund, sits down with Amy Spurling, CEO & Founder of Compt to learn about her journey and explore how companies are thinking about perks in our new hybrid era.
Forbes

How The Metaverse Could Enable The Transition To Post-Pandemic Work

Founding member of V3iT, focusing on IT-related to SAP's, Microsoft's and Oracle's suite of products using IT as a utility service model. In the tech space, we have been fascinated by cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and blockchain technologies for some time, but a lot happened while the world battled the pandemic over the last eighteen-plus months. The adoption of these technologies happened quicker than we could have possibly anticipated, as they helped us counter the challenges of the crisis.
Reuters

Reuters

