Lancaster Street entrance makes Worcester Art Museum fully wheelchair accessible

By Olivia Lemmon
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Worcester Art Museum unveiled its new entrance Thursday, making all of the museum's public entrances fully wheelchair accessible. The Lancaster Street entrance is now considered the main entrance of the museum. The entry was...

spectrumnews1.com

