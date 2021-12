To say I was anxious was an understatement. As I sat on the hard wooden chairs of a slightly stuffy assembly hall, my hands were clammy as my daughter’s class obediently walked on stage. I could see Iona looking nervously at the floor, unwilling to engage with the audience she stood in front of, because the idea of performing terrified her. She had history – throughout the nursery years, the nativity plays and assemblies were torturous, for both me and her. She always ended up in my arms, sobbing, unable to face an audience and ashamed that she found something so difficult that her friends seemed to find so easy.

